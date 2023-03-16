A Journey Home: Shelter Built With Kindness and Friendship
Prepare for a story of friendship and adversity in Marilyn Wassmann's children's book The Opossum and the Cats.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is full of mysteries that people can barely begin to comprehend, but one common question people ask themselves throughout their lives is "why am I here? And what is my purpose? " A question that even those who are well-established in their careers cannot truly answer. The elderly and wise would say that no matter what path a person takes, life is a journey of sharing and imparting kindness even in the most difficult situations and in a world where kindness is becoming scarce.
In Marilyn Wassmann’s book titled The Opossum and the Cats, it describes a mother cat's journey as she seeks shelter for her unborn kittens - until she comes across a hole that is home to an unusual mammal, the opossum, and asks for his consideration and to allow her to bring her children into the world in his home. An unconventional story of friendship born of adversity and kindness that changes both of their lives as they become wards to kittens, with the opossum assisting the mother cat as she cares for her kittens.
It truly is a wonderful book that allows readers to sympathize with the mother's struggles as she seeks a safe haven for herself and her unborn kittens, and the illustrations allow them to visualize and actually experience the story as if they were there to witness it all unfold. Marilyn Wassmann has truly written a great book that is able to show that kindness can come from even the most unexpected places.
What will happen to the peaceful life of the opossum now? How will he care for the kitten? Come and see as the story of friendship and unconditional kindness unfolds in Marilyn Wassmann’s book The Opossum and the Cats. Be sure to also dive into her other literary gems – Pen Scratching Poets and What The Wind Blew In – to experience the full range of this author’s talents.
Grab a copy now on Amazon and all other online bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube