Renee Cafaro Atelier Creates Gown for Oscar Winner Melanie Miller

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanie Miller was the epitome of old Hollywood glam, Sunday March 12th at the 95th Academy awards, in a dazzling silk emerald green custom couture gown, with crystal embellishments designed by Renee Cafaro, head designer and founder of Renee Cafaro Atelier. Miller and her team won for Best Feature Film Documentary, Navalny. On the red carpet and the awards stage, she stunned in a one-shoulder one-of-a-kind piece inspired by the drama of classic Hollywood movies and screen sirens. "Movement and balanced glamour are a must. When I thought of this gown for the Oscars I wanted to emulate silver screen icons, lots of Hollywood regency glam, draped silks and well-chosen accent pieces to ensure the dress shines," the designer explains.

Renee Cafaro Atelier already is amassing a resumé of VIP designs, dressing nominees at BAFTAs, attendees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction and a celebrity judge of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. In addition to her design prowess, Renee Cafaro was uniquely suited to create for this nominee as she is also an advocate for social justice and political freedom, making her passionate about the subject matter of the award-winning documentary.

Photographs of both of these Oscars looks can be found using this link: https://www.dropbox.com/t/15esOpaoWZMuZNwb

Renee Cafaro launched her Atelier & ready to wear label, RCA Public Label in the NYC Garment district in 2021. Founded on quality, fit, fair wages and keeping the NYC garment district alive, Cafaro's mission is to fill the void for plus size women in the luxury fashion industry.

