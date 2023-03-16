Submit Release
How this Prolific Entrepreneur is Sharing Insider Tips and Expertise with Clients to Create Massive Success

High ticket clients. Passive income. Sustainable wealth. Digital products. These terms don’t mean much on their own, but, when Rick Pino puts them together, he creates a whole new meaning for his clients. Literally life-changing, his strategies revolve around creating success for his clients and are at the heart of his business.

Rick Pino is an 8-figure entrepreneur who has launched and scaled multiple 7-figure businesses in many different industries. He is proud to announce his latest business, Get Wisdom Inc. Rick’s clients learn how to get more high ticket clients and to scale their digital coaching businesses sustainably. With proven strategies to create profits, his clients get to build a strong and stable revenue stream that can withstand economic fluctuations and changes in the market.

One of the best ways to engage with Rick is through one of his 5-day challenges. During the challenge, Rick teaches his clients the exact, step-by-step framework that can help them quickly scale up to 7 or 8 figures per year and get them more high ticket clients. Most of his clients have been high ticket digital business owners who are stuck at $30k-$50k per month. His average client makes an extra $74,000 per month working with Rick and his team; due to his powerful system - one of his clients recently made $134,000 in a single day!

Speaking of his motivation for launching his new consulting and training business, Rick says, “The quicker you get to your dreams, the longer you get to live them. Building a highly impactful and profitable business is your best chance to get there.”  Being in business for many years, and after creating several successful companies, Rick has amassed invaluable experience and insider knowledge. And now he is ready to share his wisdom with the world and help others reach the same successes he has.

To learn more about Rick Pino and Get Wisdom Inc., join the next, “Get More High Ticket Clients Challenge” at: https://www.getmorehighticketclients.com/.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


