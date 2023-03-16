TILLYS Announces 16th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Benefiting Tilly's Life Center

100% of proceeds to benefit local teens struggling with crisis and adversity

TILLYS is proud to host its 16th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, SUPERHERO SCRAMBLE, benefiting Tilly's Life Center (TLC) on April 24th at Mission Viejo Country Club. TLC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by TILLYS co-founder, Tilly Levine, whose mission is to empower teens with a positive mindset and enable them to effectively cope with crisis, adversity, and tough decisions. The event will support teen mental health, benefiting local youth.

"It's no secret that today's youth face a number of challenges, such as depression, anxiety, bullying, suicide and substance abuse disorder," said Ed Thomas, President and CEO at TILLYS. "For 16 years we have come together to support Tilly's Life Center and its mission of inspiring teens to reach their full potential as productive, kind, happy, and responsible individuals. To make a difference in teens lives is an honor, and we are so grateful for the outpouring of corporate and community support year after year. We can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store this year."

The annual event has drawn support from action-sports brands, entrepreneurs, business owners, companies, and celebrity athletes alike. This year will feature activations from brands like Volcom, Oakley, Stance, Ethika and Roxy/Quiksilver alongside celebrities and athletes, including NFL Hall of Famer, Andre Reed, Marcus Williams, and more. Food and beverage sponsors participating are: Chronic Tacos, Dang Brother Pizza, Stillwater Spirits & Sounds, Sunsets, Board ‘n Brew, San Diego Distillery, Santo Tequila, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails, Good Bev Co., Grey Coast Irish Whiskey, 805 Brewing and Califino Tequila.

The SUPERHERO SCRAMBLE will begin with breakfast provided by Wahoo's and Zebra House Coffee and a putting contest complete with a bar and DJ to start the day. A shotgun start will kick off a round of 18 holes where golfers will be challenged with contests and opportunities for giveaways on every turn, including closest-to-the-pin, longest drive, and hole-in-one, to name a few. Following the day on the links, a fun-filled, themed-based cocktail party and awards ceremony with an opportunity drawing and the chance to network and enjoy food and drinks provided by Starfish Laguna Beach and Tap Truck OC will take place on the driving range.

To stay connected, follow Tilly's Life Center:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

For more information on the event or to register to play, please visit tillysgolf.givesmart.com.

About TLC

TLC teaches teens how to create a positive mindset that enables them to effectively cope with crises, adversity, and tough decisions. Through a transformational Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum and consistent application, teens in the program develop motivation and purpose while becoming more independent, proactive, and solution-oriented humans, the very competencies needed to successfully transition into a healthy and happy adulthood. To find out more, please visit www.tillyslifecenter.org.

About TILLYS

TILLYS is a leading destination specialty retailer of West Coast inspired apparel, footwear, and accessories with an extensive assortment of the most relevant and sought-after brands rooted in action sports, music, art, and fashion. TILLYS is headquartered in Irvine, CA and operates 250 stores across 33 states and its website, www.tillys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005674/en/