Biltmore Forest Estate Sells at a Record-Breaking Price - $9.6 Million

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most expensive home sold in Buncombe County closed for $9.6 million. Located at 29 Hemlock Road, the magnificent English Tudor-style home is nestled on a secluded, 1.5-acre cul-de-sac that borders equestrian trails and the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway. Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville sales gallery had both sides of the transaction. Sandi AuBuchon listed it for $9.75 million in the summer of 2020. Marilyn Wright brought the buyer.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Designed by renowned architect Robert Griffin, the home is styled with a European flair inspired by the owners' travels to France and Switzerland. The open floor plan is infused with natural light, expansive ceilings, reclaimed French oak floors and custom woodwork. The main level showcases gracious living areas that flow into a chef's kitchen and keeping room, while the cozy sunroom with handmade antique brick floors opens to a spacious patio. The private master retreat is appointed with a dressing room, spa-like bath and private parlor. A dramatic staircase leads to two additional bedroom suites, as well as a billiard room with kitchenette and oak library.

The outstanding lower level presents the ultimate "man cave," complete with a bunk room, game room, golf simulation room, wet bar and wine cellar. Separate guest quarters are located above the two-car garage, and offer a private bedroom, bath, kitchen and family room. This remarkable property is also near the Biltmore Estate's equestrian trails.

The home was built by Wiggins-Hill Construction and designed by Shari Hayes Designs.

Quote:

"We continue to see luxury buyers from the west coast, New York and California moving to Asheville. And this particular home has features and architectural details that were very elevated, which was exactly what our buyer was looking for."

— Sandi AuBuchon, global advisor, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is a division of The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

CONTACT:

Elise Ramer

Elise Ramer, Senior Director, Public Relations

(407) 333-1900