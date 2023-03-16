BLD Marketing Generates Ongoing Growth, Prepares for 2023 Office Expansion to Accommodate Momentum

Agency Secures Additional Space, Team Members, and Accounts; Wins Industry Awards

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLD Marketing, a results-based, digital-first, full-service strategic marketing agency serving the building materials category exclusively throughout North America and abroad, is marking another period of substantial growth at the start of 2023 more than three years after the agency's rebranding. Formerly LarsonO'Brien, the firm changed its name to BLD Marketing in late 2019 to reflect its ongoing emphasis on the building materials category. In that same period that included a global pandemic, the agency has doubled its staff size and has nearly doubled its revenue.

"BLD Marketing's business continues to grow as clients embrace our deep expertise in the building materials sector," noted David Sladack, president of BLD Marketing. "Later this spring, we will double the size of our office footprint by leasing the other half of the building that houses our agency's headquarters in suburban Pittsburgh. Interior remodeling is well under way, and when it is complete, our operations will occupy the entire building. It is an investment in our future."

Over the past several months, BLD Marketing has forged partnerships with several new brands.

Last November, BLD welcomed Nichiha USA as a full-service account. The Atlanta -based company is a recognized leader in the manufacturing of fiber cement exterior wall cladding for both commercial and residential construction. In late January and early February, BLD helped Nichiha kick off its 25 th anniversary celebration at the International Builders Show (IBS) 2023, held in Las Vegas, NV.

As part of its growth, BLD Marketing has also welcomed new team members:

Jeff Jones returned to BLD Marketing in December 2022 as director of account management. In this newly created role, Jones oversees a team of practitioners charged with managing the total client relationship for the agency. Jones most recently worked for Lumevity, a Pittsburgh -based business consulting firm. Prior to that, Jones served as an account manager for BLD Marketing.

In addition, the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Pittsburgh chapter recognized BLD Marketing with a Renaissance Award and an Award of Merit at the chapter's annual Renaissance Awards banquet, held at the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side in January. BLD won both accolades in the "Media Relations" category for its work on behalf of SAF, CENTRIA, and Metl-Span.

"From recent industry recognition to new accounts and new team members, BLD Marketing has sustained plenty of momentum while continuing to offer best-of-breed solutions to help our clients optimize their digital marketing ecosystems," said Garrett Andrae, creative director for BLD Marketing. "Our goal is to maintain and build on this momentum in the months and years to come."

