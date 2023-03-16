SKYTRAX 2023 WORLD AIRPORT AWARDS: YUL EMPLOYEES RECOGNIZED AS BEST IN NORTH AMERICA

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Once again, ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce that YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport has been recognized at the 2023 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The airport's employees won first place in the Best Airport Staff Service category in North America.

"With a strong recovery in aviation activity in 2022 creating many challenges for our industry, I am very proud that the excellent work of our airport community employees has been recognized. YUL has distinguished itself for many years by the way it welcomes people and for its commitment to championing the passenger experience. To the 13,000 people who are dedicated to serving passengers every day and who, above all, have continued to smile during the most difficult times over the past year, I say thank you and, above all, bravo!" said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM.

YUL was also recognized in this category in 2019 after a change had been initiated over the years to provide passengers with a more memorable and pleasant experience as soon as they arrive at the airport.

Montréal-Trudeau came in fifth in the overall Best Airports in North America category, after holding the 10th position for many years. Only one other Canadian airport is present in this category. In the Top 100 International Airports ranking, YUL was ranked 45th, up 21 places from last year, as voted by travellers around the world.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are regarded as the benchmark for quality in the global airport industry. The awards are based on a customer service and facilities evaluation process involving more than 550 airports and millions of travellers worldwide. The survey period ran from August 2022 to February 2023.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal