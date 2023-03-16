Qualia Launches Atlas, the Ultimate Enterprise Solution for Connected Real Estate Transactions

Qualia Atlas is designed for enterprise title & escrow agencies operating at scale to automate an efficient end-to-end transaction

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) March 16, 2023

Qualia, the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced the launch of Qualia Atlas, a revolutionary new addition to their cloud-based title, escrow, and closing solutions. Atlas, which combines title and escrow production and vendor management along with client and homebuyer connectivity, is built with newly developed advanced configurability and automations to manage the unique complexity of national enterprise operations.

"We originally launched Qualia almost 10 years ago with the belief that a modern technology infrastructure could fundamentally transform homebuying into a simple, secure, and enjoyable experience for everyone involved," said Nate Baker, Qualia's Co-founder and CEO. "Atlas is the culmination of several years of development to provide a unified closing platform for enterprise title companies."

Atlas includes a suite of newly released enterprise-critical functionality and services:



Data access via an enhanced API for integration with internal systems such as CRM, analytics, and accounting tools

Order opening automations to assist teams with high transaction volumes

Privacy and permissioning controls for multi-branch or agency operations

Sophisticated tasking capabilities to support centralized operations functions

A suite of anti fraud tools

In addition, Atlas provides companies with a standardized integration layer that is easy to manage across all transaction parties, eliminating the need for rigid custom-built integrations. This integration layer enables title companies to efficiently partner with their lenders, real estate agents, vendors, consumers, and underwriters. These integrations automate title & escrow companies' workflows and the dependent workflows for their transaction partners. By providing enterprise-critical functionality and a standardized integration layer, Atlas enables the "connected transaction." This groundbreaking technology streamlines real estate closings from end-to-end for all parties involved in the transaction.

Qualia Atlas is available today. For more information about Qualia Atlas's capabilities and workflow design, please visit https://www.qualia.com/atlas.

About Qualia

Qualia is the leading comprehensive digital closing platform used by title, escrow, real estate and mortgage lending professionals to transform home buying and selling into simple, secure, enjoyable experiences for millions of homeowners each year. The Qualia platform provides a secure system of record for the real estate settlement ecosystem through a suite of workflow, accounting, reporting, and collaboration products as well as its expansive product and service integrations. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Superior, CO. For more information on Qualia, visit http://www.qualia.com. Contact: Matt Kaufman, press@qualia.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/MM/prweb19225445.htm