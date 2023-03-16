Insights on the Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Global Market to 2035: by Type of Non-Viral Transfection Method, End-User, Application Areas and Key Geographical Regions

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market (2nd Edition) by Type of Non-Viral Transfection Method, End-User, Application Areas and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development of non-viral transfection reagents and systems. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.

Nucleic acid-based therapies have been demonstrated to be capable of targeting genetic blueprints in order to enable treatment of a range of disease indications. Over the years, an increasing number of nucleic acid-based therapies have received regulatory approval, highlighting the therapeutic potential and growing popularity of this class of therapeutics. Consequently, this has created increased demand for vectors, which can effectively deliver such therapies.

In this context, it is important to note that, conventionally, the production of such therapies was primarily dependent on viral vectors. However, despite the remarkable success in research and development of viral vectors, there are still certain limitations associated with their use.

The challenges in use of viral vectors can be attributed to the complications related to immunogenicity and cytotoxicity, cost-intensive development process, and quantity of genetic material, which can be transported in a single run. To mitigate these concerns, innovators are switching to non-viral gene delivery vehicles for the purpose of transfection.

Non-viral transfection refers to the targeted delivery of genetic material into a wide variety of cells, using non-viral vectors as the preferred type of carriers.

In order to support the growing demand for nucleic acid-based therapies, novel non-viral transfection reagents and systems, which are deemed to be highly suitable for in vitro intracellular delivery, are being developed. Further, considering the growing demand for non-viral vectors and prevalent trends associated with reagents and systems, we believe that this market is likely to witness a steady growth over the coming years.

Key Market Insights

Growing Demand for Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems

Non-viral transfection, owing to its multiple benefits, has emerged as a promising alternative for conventional transfection approaches. Advantages offered by this technique include shorter transfection timelines, higher biological efficiency, reduced toxicity levels and versatile nucleic acid delivery. It is worth highlighting that non-viral transfection reagents and systems are anticipated to become a reliable and powerful tool for artificial introduction of genetic materials. At present, several innovator companies are engaged in the development of transfection reagents and systems.

Current Market Landscape of Non-Viral Transfection Reagent and System Developers

The market landscape of non-viral transfection reagent and system developers features a mix of close to 100 large, mid-sized and small companies, which have the required expertise to offer various reagents and systems for non-viral transfection, across different scales of operation. Of these, close to 60 companies have the ability to develop over 185 transfection reagents and transfection kits, that can be used for delivery of genetic materials (DNA, RNA, nucleic acids and proteins). It is worth mentioning that more than 50% of the companies offer lipid-based carrier transfection reagents (e.g. lipid nanoparticles). Moreover, majority of the transfection reagents are being used for delivery of DNA.

Market Size of Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market

Driven by the rising interest in research and development activities and the growing demand for non-viral transfection-based products, the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth in the foreseen future. Specifically, in terms of type of product, the market is anticipated to be driven by non-viral chemical transfection. Further, in the near future, close to 70% of the market is anticipated to be occupied by the players based in North America and Europe.

Who are the Key Players in the Non-Viral Transfection Reagents and Systems Market

Examples of players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Altogen Biosystems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BEX, BTX (A subsidiary of Harvard Bioscience), Imunon (Formerly known as Celsion), Genprex, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, MaxCyte, MilliporeSigma, Nepa Gene, OZ Biosciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question 1: How is the research and development (R&D) activity evolving in the non-viral transfection reagents and systems domain?

Answer: Presently, the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market represents one of the fastest expanding segments of the biopharmaceutical domain. The increasing number of patents (~870 patents in past four years) and publications (~455 publications in past seven years) focused on non-viral vectors demonstrate the continued innovation being carried out in this domain.

Question 2: How many companies offer non-viral transfection reagents and systems?

Answer: At present, close to 100 companies have the required capabilities to offer non-viral transfection reagents and systems across different scales of operation. Further, several developers are entering into strategic alliances in order to consolidate their presence in this field and enhance their existing capabilities related to non-viral transfection systems.

Question 3: What are the different types of initiatives being undertaken by big pharma players for the manufacturing of non-viral transfection reagents and systems?

Answer: More than 10 big pharma players have undertaken several collaborative initiatives related to various transfection reagents and systems. 70% of the collaborations inked by big pharma players in this domain have been focused on research and development.

Question 4: Which segment is likely to have the largest share in the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market?

Answer: Presently, chemical-based transfection method dominates the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market. However, the market is anticipated to be driven by electroporation-based transfection methods, in the foreseen future.

Question 5: How is the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market likely to evolve in the coming years?

Answer: The non-viral transfection reagents and systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% in the coming years. Currently, in terms of end-user, the market is likely to be driven by research institutions, followed by pharmaceutical companies. Specifically, in terms of geographical regions, the non-viral transfection reagents and systems market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (~13%), in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION REAGENTS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. List of Non-Viral Transfection Reagents

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Carrier Used

4.2.2. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Molecule Delivered

4.2.4. Analysis by Serum Compatibility

4.3 List of Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Developers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region-wise)

4.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country-wise)

5. ELECTROPORATION-BASED TRANSFECTION SYSTEMS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. List of Electroporation-based Transfection Systems

5.2.1. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type

5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule Delivered

5.3. List of Electroporation-based Transfection System Developers

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region -wise)

5.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country-wise)

6. OTHER NON-VIRAL TRANSFECTION SYSTEMS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. List of Other Non-Viral Transfection Systems

6.2.1. Analysis by Compatible Cell Type

6.2.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule Delivered

6.3. List of Other Non-Viral Transfection System Developers

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region-wise)

6.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country-wise)

7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

7.3. Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Developers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

7.3.1. Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Developers based in North America

7.3.2. Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Developers based in Europe

7.3.3. Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Developers based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

8. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

8.3. Electroporation-based Transfection Systems: Technology Competitiveness Analysis

8.3.1. Technologies Offered by Players based in North America

8.3.2. Technologies Offered by Players based in Europe

8.3.3. Technologies Offered by Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

8.4. Other Non-Viral Transfection Systems: Technology Competitiveness Analysis

8.4.1. Technologies Offered by Players based in North America

8.4.2. Technologies Offered by Players based in Europe

8.4.3. Technologies Offered by Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Non-Viral Transfection Reagent Developers

9.2.1. MilliporeSigma

9.2.1.1. Company Overview

9.2.1.2. Financial Information

9.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.2.2. OZ Biosciences

9.2.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.3. Electroporation-based Transfection System Developers

9.3.1. BEX

9.3.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

9.3.3. BTX (A subsidiary of Harvard Bioscience)

9.3.4. MaxCyte

9.3.5. NepaGene

9.4. Other Non-Viral Transfection System Developers

9.4.1. Imunon (Formerly known as Celsion)

9.4.2. Genprex

9.4.3. Inovio Pharmaceuticals

10. POTENTIAL STRATEGIC PARTNERS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Non-Viral Transfection System Developers: Potential Strategic Partners in North America

10.3.1. Most Likely Partners

10.3.2. Likely Partners

10.3.3. Less Likely Partners

10.3.4. Least Likely Partners

10.4. Non-Viral Transfection System Developers: Potential Strategic Partners in Europe

10.4.1. Most Likely Partners

10.4.2. Likely Partners

10.4.3. Less Likely Partners

10.5. Non-Viral Transfection System Developers: Potential Strategic Partners in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

10.5.1. Most Likely Partners

10.5.2. Likely Partners

10.5.3. Less Likely Partners

11. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

12. PATENT ANALYSIS

13. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

14. PRICING STRATEGY FRAMEWORK

15. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

17. CONCLUSION

18. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

19. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

