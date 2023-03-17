Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,867 in the last 365 days.

Introducing A Candidate For Real Americans

Russell Meyers campaign button

RMeyers2024

Independent, grassroots candidate for the people. No corporate ties.

A candidate that truly represents the working class. Not aligned with any major party, this campaign is meant to unify Americans across all party lines.”
— Russell Meyers
MONTGOMERY, AL, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release
For Immediate Release
Russell Meyers For US President 2024
rmeyers@rmeyers2024.com
https://RMeyers2024.com

Summary: Russell Meyers, Independent for US President for 2024.
This is a grassroots campaign with no corporate backing or ties.
Realistic policies, not empty talking points or slogans.

Introduction: A candidate that truly represents the working class.
This campaign has no corporate backing or ties.
Not aligned with any major party, this campaign is meant to unify Americans across all party lines.

Policy proposals include:

Real plans for creation of millions of living wage jobs, including in poor and rural communities.
Universal healthcare.
Stabilize and improve the general economy permanently.
Student loan forgiveness for all federally backed student loans.
Improve educational funding at all levels.
End all offshoring of US jobs.
Reduce incarceration rates.
Reduce crime by addressing the root causes of most crime.
Increase government transparency and access to regain earned trust in our government.
End control of money over our political system.
Restore and expand human and civil rights.
Reduce military spending, divert that spending back into our communities.
Use of diplomacy above and before use of military force.
No use of Authorization of Military Force unless the US is directly threatened.

These policy proposals are offered in detail at https://rmeyers2024.com/
Please address questions and inquiries to RMeyers@RMeyers2024.com
###

Russell Meyers
Russell Meyers For President 2024
+1 505-306-1798
RMeyers@Rmeyers2024.comm
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Introducing A Candidate For Real Americans

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more