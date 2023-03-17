Introducing A Candidate For Real Americans
Independent, grassroots candidate for the people. No corporate ties.
A candidate that truly represents the working class. Not aligned with any major party, this campaign is meant to unify Americans across all party lines.
— Russell Meyers
For Immediate Release
Russell Meyers For US President 2024
rmeyers@rmeyers2024.com
https://RMeyers2024.com
Summary: Russell Meyers, Independent for US President for 2024.
Realistic policies, not empty talking points or slogans.
Policy proposals include:
Real plans for creation of millions of living wage jobs, including in poor and rural communities.
Universal healthcare.
Stabilize and improve the general economy permanently.
Student loan forgiveness for all federally backed student loans.
Improve educational funding at all levels.
End all offshoring of US jobs.
Reduce incarceration rates.
Reduce crime by addressing the root causes of most crime.
Increase government transparency and access to regain earned trust in our government.
End control of money over our political system.
Restore and expand human and civil rights.
Reduce military spending, divert that spending back into our communities.
Use of diplomacy above and before use of military force.
No use of Authorization of Military Force unless the US is directly threatened.
These policy proposals are offered in detail at https://rmeyers2024.com/
Please address questions and inquiries to RMeyers@RMeyers2024.com
Russell Meyers
Russell Meyers For President 2024
+1 505-306-1798
RMeyers@Rmeyers2024.comm
