Premium Caviar Delivery Hong Kong Launch - Nomad Introduces Farm To Table Osetra And Kaluga Hybrid Caviar To HK

Nomad Caviar, a new Hong Kong-based caviar delivery service, is on a mission to change the way caviar is viewed and to make it more accessible to people. This is in keeping with the company's stated mission to bring the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs direct from the farm to the consumer's table. That way, consumers can enjoy caviar the way it was meant to be. Since there is no middleman involved in the farm-to-table process, this is making caviar affordable to more people than ever. For more information visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/

Jason Cohen, the founder of Nomad Caviar, says, "A long time ago, caviar was not a delicacy enjoyed by just a few select individuals in only thumbnail-size servings. In the regions where it was found, it was made available to many, and in good portions. We here at Nomad Caviar would like to see that happen again. Eliminating the middlemen in the caviar distribution chain is just one of the ways that we are making this possible."

Jason added that all their caviar choices are available in 250-gram, 500-gram, 1-kilogram, and 1.7-kilogram containers. The larger tub sizes are another reason that Nomad Caviar is able to keep costs low and offer premium products to caviar enthusiasts at a lower cost.

Essentially, the company began after the founder observed a gap in the marketplace regarding direct-to-consumer online luxury food. Jason says he realised that for his ambitious endeavour to be a success, he had to assemble a team with a shared love of caviar. That's why the Nomad team is made up of experienced hospitality professionals with backgrounds in restaurant, bar, nightclub, and hotel food services. Together, the team is constantly working on ways to streamline and improve its product acquisition and caviar delivery process to help keep its costs down and, in turn, keep its caviar products as affordable as possible. Another benefit is caviar suppliers no longer need to wait for periodic mature female sturgeon upstream migrations to harvest roe (unfertilized eggs); a task that has proven over the years to be very expensive and does not always lead to bountiful yields. As a result of overfishing, caviar supply now mostly comes from well-managed and sustainable sturgeon farms. Jason says that Caviar Nomad took the time to meet with many owners of advanced caviar harvesting farms to source the high-quality roe.

The caviar delivery service's founder also discussed the types of caviar they have available. This includes Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. It is sourced from select farm-raised sturgeon that are the result of a perfect marriage between Huso dauricus (a cousin to Beluga) and Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) species of sturgeon. The roe from this hybrid fish has colours that range through shades of brown, a firm texture, and a buttery taste that is nicely complemented by a creamy aroma. More on this very popular type of caviar can be read here at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/products/kaluga-hybrid.

Another featured type of caviar delivered by the company is Ossetra Caviar. The medium-sized roe that makes up this caviar is sourced from mature Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon. It has long been the most sought-after type of caviar by connoisseurs of sturgeon eggs. It features colours from black to dark brown and a firm texture that ‘pops' in one's mouth. He says that it also has a somewhat nutty type of aroma. All of these come together to produce a complex, robust flavour that is loved by everyone from caviar connoisseurs to those that are tasting caviar for the very first time.

Jason invites those who would like to know more about Nomad Caviar's unique luxury food delivery service and its new caviar memberships to contact them by phone (+852 9773 2233) or email at hello@nomadcaviar.com

Jason Cohen