03/16/23 – STATE PARKS TAKES MEASURED APPROACH FOR SUSTAINED WATER SOLUTION AT HĀPUNA BEACH

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: March 16, 2023

STATE PARKS TAKES MEASURED APPROACH FOR SUSTAINED WATER SOLUTION AT HĀPUNA BEACH

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/798460829

(Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, Hawai‘i Island) – Careful progress is being made toward restoration of water service at Hāpuna Beach, to address residents’ concerns. The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) is taking a multi-pronged approach consisting of three simultaneous and separate projects now in process to address temporary, short-term fixes as well as a permanent, long-term solution.

An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the recurring leaks that have plagued the current water system over several years. Findings will be analyzed with attention to design elements and materials to avoid similar miscues with a new system.

“Getting a temporary water system back online as soon as possible is our top priority,” said Curt Cottrell, DSP Administrator. “Priorities two and three are to determine the causes for past leaks and designing and installing a permanent, resilient water system that will not prematurely degrade as this system seems to have done.”

The temporary system will feature above-ground piping to deliver potable water for use at a pair of restrooms and showers at the beach. This short-term repair is set to be completed by July.

Design, permitting and installation of the new water system will be more complicated, with regulations, codes, availability of materials and contractors, and other related logistics to navigate. Completion for the long-term fix is slated for April 2024.

“We understand people’s frustrations around timing and the construction process in general,” said Cottrell. “The constant need to close and repair since 2018 has also been a challenge for our limited staff, especially in obtaining repair services in a timely manner. This is a favorite beach for residents and visitors to the Big Island. We want to ensure a reliable and long-term source of fresh water for rinsing and drinking and remove the need for portable toilets.”

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Hāpuna Beach SRA Water, Media Clips (Feb. 10, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/798460829

Photographs – Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, Water Issues (Feb. 10, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/57pmwbx9ns7gbqv/AAAKm9-WQ8rxav1BWdxT5MoVa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]