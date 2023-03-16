Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Leadership Promotions

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s leading brokerages, has announced two promotions on its leadership team.



Abigail Tesniarz has been promoted to vice president of finance. She oversees the daily operations of the accounting department and rental accounting. Abigail joined the brokerage 19 years ago.

Joe Consolino has been promoted to vice president of information technology. He is responsible for the company’s infrastructure and overseeing the IT staff. Joe began his tenure with the company in 1999.

“Abigail and Joe are the company’s most tenured professionals who have proven to be invaluable contributors and assets to our team,” said Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s President and Chief Executive Officer Budge Huskey. “We are thrilled to expand their leadership roles, fostering the continued growth of our firm.”

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

