Gregory J. Styduhar appointed Chief Judge of the 10th Judicial District

Thursday, March 9, 2023

PUEBLO, Colo. – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has appointed the Hon. Gregory J. Styduhar to serve as chief judge of the 10th Judicial District (Pueblo County).

Judge Styduhar will replace the Hon. Deborah Eyler, who was appointed to the District Court bench in 2008 and appointed Chief Judge in 2012, upon her retirement on April 29, 2023.

“Chief Judge Eyler’s tenure as a judicial officer, starting with her service as a magistrate and family court facilitator in 2003, is a testament to her dedication to public service, and we wish her the best in retirement,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “

Judge Styduhar was sworn in as a District Court judge in February 2020 after serving as a magistrate in the 10th Judicial District since 2017. He previously had served as the Pueblo County Attorney and as an Assistant City Attorney in Pueblo after spending about eight years in private practice.

As chief judge, he will serve as the administrative head of the district, responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court, assisting in personnel, financial and case-management duties, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.

