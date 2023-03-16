Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

AG Moody, MBI and Federal Law Enforcement Dismantled Massive Cocaine Trafficking Ring, Arresting 35 and Seizing Millions of Dollars' Worth of Illicit Drugs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service today announced the dismantling of a massive drug trafficking ring—arresting 35 suspects and seizing millions of dollars’ worth of drugs. These defendants made up one of the largest cocaine trafficking rings in Florida history, transporting drugs from Puerto Rico to sell in Florida. The defendants also trafficked illicit fentanyl and are responsible for violent crimes, including torture.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This massive drug-trafficking organization moved millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine from Puerto Rico into the United States. They used torture to intimidate and maintain a stranglehold on the market, and supplied Central Florida with so much cocaine that the price of the illicit substance in that area actually dropped. I am proud of my Statewide Prosecutors for working with Florida and federal law enforcement to dismantle this dangerous drug-trafficking ring and ensure these suspects face justice.”

The joint investigation by MBI, DEA and USPIS seized more than 339 kilograms of cocaine, 71 grams of fentanyl and 152 grams of heroin—a seizure worth more than $8 million. The investigation also uncovered that the traffickers tortured people who crossed the group, and on one occasion burned a man with an iron.

The defendants are charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, traffic in and conspiracy to be trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl—all first-degree felonies.