Senator Nick Miller Announces Over $6.6M for Community Projects and Infrastructure Development in Lehigh and Northampton Counties

March 16, 2023- Today, Senator Nick Miller announced over $6,600,000 in grants from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for community projects throughout Lehigh and Northampton counties.

“I’m happy to see the state make substantial investments in our local communities and fund projects that will directly impact our neighborhoods,” said Senator Miller. “Several projects across the district received grants, including an award of over one million dollars for road and accessibility upgrades at Lehigh Valley International Airport. I’m thrilled to see these investments in local infrastructure and resources that will support the long-term sustainability and functionality of our communities.”

DCED grants were awarded from the Statewide Local Share Account (LSA) and the Multimodal Transportation Fund. Statewide LSA grants are intended to support projects in the public interest throughout the state and are funded by gaming revenues. Multimodal Transportation Fund grants are intended to encourage economic development and to ensure safe and reliable transportation is available to residents.

A full list of grants awarded in the 14th District include:

Statewide LSA Grants

Lehigh Township Public Works Building- $1,000,000

City of Allentown Fire Truck- $779,228

Lenape Village Park and Trail- $ 569,000

Race Street Parking Lot Project- $ 418,559

New Rescue/Pumper for Diamond Fire Co Walnutport- $400,000

Walnut Street Water Main and Sewer Replacement Project- $ 312,392

Moore Township and East Allen Township Paver and Trailer- $266,573

Western Lehigh Interceptor Manhole Rehabilitation Project- $200,000

Allen Township Sanitary Sewer Equipment- $172,278

South Whitehall Township Public Works Tiger Mower- $151,815

Salisbury Township Police Technology Upgrades- $120,518

Bridgeworks Enterprise Center Security and Access Improvements- $114,400

Walnut Borough Public Works Truck- $100,000

Walnutport Municipal Authority Sewer Pump Station Repair- $75,000

Kola Road Pump Station Phase Out & Pennsville WWTP Upgrade- $74,697

Bushkill Township Police Officer Safety and Accountability- $55,501

Fountain Hill Borough Police Vehicle- $50, 047

South Whitehall Township Public Works Water Correlator- $25,500

Multimodal Grants

Catasauqua Borough Walnut Street Improvements- $100,000

City of Allentown, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Street Light Improvements- $350,000

D&L Trail: Hanover Canal Park to St. Luke’s Center- $150,000

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) Access Road Safety & Accessibility Improvements Project- $ 1,150,000

More information about DCED and available grants can be found online.