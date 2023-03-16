Submit Release
Tartaglione Announces $3.8 million in Grants for 2nd District

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione announced that more than $3.8 million in grants would be coming to projects and programs across the 2nd District. The funds being awarded are from the Commonwealth’s Local Share Account and Multimodal Transportation Fund.

The Local Share Account and Multimodal Transportation Fund grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) which was established to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages and grant programs.

“It’s always great to see our Commonwealth invest in projects that will directly impact and improve our communities and neighborhoods,” said Senator Tartaglione. “The resources being announced today will help clean up our streets and make our community safer for its residents.”

Projects awarded grant dollars include:

Local Share Account:

  • Philadelphia City – Cohocksink Recreation Center – $1,000,000
  • PIDC Financing Corporation on behalf of Frankford Community Development Corporation – Frankford Transportation Center Transit Oriented Development – $1,000,000
  • PIDC Financing Corporation on behalf of New Kensington Community Development Corporation – Kensington Anchor Acquisition and Renovation: 2917-21 Kensington Avenue – $976,900

Multimodal Transportation Fund:

  • Kensington Castor Partners, LLC – Maken East sidewalk replacement – $241,235
  • Charles Jacquin Et Cie, Inc. – Trenton Avenue Streetscape Improvement – $615,165

More information on the CFA and the grants awarded can be found on their website.

