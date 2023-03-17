The Garden Show with Pegi Ballister-Howells returns to New Jersey radio on WOLD 95.1 FM this Sunday morning, March 19th

After thirty-four fruitful growing seasons on the air in Middlesex County, The Garden Show will make its debut on radio station WOLD 95.1 FM on March 19, 2023.

EDISON, NJ, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers and homeowners, greenhouse-keepers and window-box planters, urbanites with little plots to till and agricultural pros with acres to plant -- they all agree. For anyone gardening in the Garden State, the woman to heed is Pegi Ballister-Howells. For more than three decades, she's been a fixture on the Jersey airwaves, dispensing advice, swapping tales, comforting and cajoling worried planters, and sharing her own horticultural experiences with her dedicated listeners. On The Garden Show, she's sowed the seeds of knowledge for lovers of gardening, entertaining, educating, and enlightening everybody who has tuned in. She's kept a conversation going about the best ways to cultivate and sustain the most precious thing on earth: life. And after a short break, she's coming back to the radio on the home of New Jersey's Greatest Hits.

After thirty-four fruitful growing seasons on the air in Middlesex County, The Garden Show will make its debut on radio station WOLD 95.1 FM on March 19th, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. It'll be back every week at the same time thereafter. Expect more wisdom dispensed about the fruits of the soil, more storytelling, more interaction with curious callers and longtime fans, and more expressions of joy and delight from a beloved host who has always led with enthusiasm and charm. If someone is a novice gardener looking for advice, they can't do any better than Pegi Ballister-Howells. If they're an experienced New Jersey grower -- or just an appreciator of smart, witty talk shows -- chances are, they already know.

Saying Ballister-Howells wrote the book on gardening in the Garden State, but that would undersell her accomplishments.

She's written *two* books on the subject -- New Jersey Gardener's Guide and Month by Month Gardening in New Jersey -- and in them, she's explored everything from the science of botany to the proper time to pick and eat wild fruit. She's worked for the agricultural office in Middlesex County and the New Jersey Farm Bureau, she managed the oldest nursery in the state of New Jersey, she's penned an acclaimed agricultural column for the Home News and Tribune in New Brunswick, and was a familiar friendly face to viewers of At Home With Pegi, a cable television program that delighted viewers throughout central New Jersey.

But her heart has always belonged to The Garden Show and to the passionate listeners who call her every Sunday for guidance, debate, and inspiration. Though she's a world class gardener, she's always retained her wonder in the presence of the miracle of growth -- and she's quick to remind us that gardening and farming transcends all social divisions. The community she's built through The Garden Show is a demonstration of the universality of her message, and she's looking forward to the opportunity to share her insight with the WOLD audience. It's a new challenge for her, and a new home for a beloved show. But if anybody in New Jersey can be counted on to make a transplant flourish, it's Pegi Ballister-Howells.

For more information or to advertise on The Garden Show, call Andy Gesner at 732-991-5140 or email hipvideopromo@gmail.com. The Garden Show will be heard every Sunday morning on WOLD 95.1 FM and 103.3 HD3 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Listeners can hear The Garden Show online at WOLDRADIO.com and can say "Alexa, enable WOLD Radio" to access the program immediately. And for anyone out of the listening area, enjoying the program is as easy as calling 518-737-0158. To keep up to date on everything happening with Pegi and within the Garden State gardening community, visit Pegi's brand new website pegigarden.com.