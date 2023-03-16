Dr. Paul Drago Scholarship Program Offers Financial Support to Medical Students in the US

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, S.C., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Paul Drago Scholarship Program is intended to financially support medical students in the United States. The program's mission is to provide scholarships to deserving medical students to help them cover their educational expenses while in school. To be eligible for the grant, students must currently be enrolled in any university in the United States that offers medicine courses. This program is also open to high school students who aspire to become future medical professionals. Dr. Drago will select a winner through a creative writing contest. Applicants must submit an essay with no more than one thousand words. The essay should include the applicant's full name, contact information, educational background, where they are currently studying, their general point average, and personal biography. Once completed, students can send their applications in word format to applydrpauldragoscholarship.com. Students can submit their applications until June 15, 2023. An outstanding essay will earn the student one thousand dollars. The winner announcement will be thirty days after the closing of applications, on July 15, 2023.



Dr. Paul Drago founded the Scholarship Program after seeing how difficult it was for new doctors to start their careers. He wanted to create a scholarship that would help aspiring doctors pay for the costs associated with their education, which he believed was an essential step toward ensuring that more qualified physicians could enter the profession. Eligible students are encouraged to join the essay writing contest. The chosen winner will receive one thousand dollars, which they can use for their school and tuition fees. With the rising costs of education fees, scholarship grants are one of the best ways to help students achieve their dreams.

Dr. Paul Drago is a healthcare practitioner and philanthropist dedicated to giving individuals and families the tools they need to live a healthy lifestyle. He is committed to making this happen for as many people as possible and shares his time freely with philanthropic organizations that improve people's health and well-being through physical activity and healthy eating. Dr. Drago received medical training at the Ohio State University School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Hospital's Brady Center for Cancer Research, the University of Maryland College Park, and the Institute of Emergency Medicine in New York City, New York. He has firsthand experience in the medical field, having worked as a Surgeon and Co-Owner at Central Carolina ENT, as a Physician (Otolaryngology consultant) at SCDC, and as the Medical Director at Barnwell Southern Palmetto Hospital.

Students interested in pursuing a career in the medical sector may apply for the Dr. Paul Drago Medical Scholarship, which is his way of giving back to the community and offering financial aid to those individuals. The award is available to college students who are presently enrolled in a degree program in medicine or an area connected to medicine and can demonstrate a dedication to community service and financial necessity. Apply as soon as possible to be considered for the Dr. Paul Drago Medical Scholarship if you are working toward a career in the medical field and are interested in furthering your studies.

