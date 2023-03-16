March 16 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards $43,000 in Grants to Logan and Jackson Counties

State of Colorado

Denver, March 16, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded a $12,293.75 grant to Logan County to add fraud notification services to the County’s online recording systems and increase security to systems that house personal information of filers.

Additionally, the ERTB awarded $31,350 to Jackson County, which will be used to perform online recording services and secure online record searching.

“Making sure that counties have the resources to digitize their records and protect their constituents from fraud and bad actors is important,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “The ERTB grants to Logan and Jackson Counties allow these counties to modernize their systems and work even better for their constituents.”

Logan County’s Grant Agreement can be found here. Jackson County’s Grant Agreement can be found here.

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties -- especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

For more information on the ERTB, please click here.