Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Size worth USD 7310 Million Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue Growth and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the whole genome and exome sequencing market was valued at a USD 1080.16 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 7310 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research's database, titled " Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing market report brings together a meticulous study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing industry. This report introduces top to bottom evaluation of the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies, and proposals for new project investments. The credible Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to make available accurate information to the end users.



An excellent Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing market report describes a complete market analysis with inputs from industry experts. While formulating this global market document, the following aspects are kept in view and include market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users organization type, and availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The world-class market research analysis brings together a vast marketplace clearly into the focus. The research studies of the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing market report help evaluate several important parameters that can be mentioned as an investment in a rising market, the success of a new product, and expansion of market share.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the whole genome and exome sequencing market was valued at USD 1080.16 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 7310 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Download the Exclusive Sample of the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-whole-genome-and-exome-sequencing-market

The whole genome sequencing helps to provide rich information regarding single nucleotide, structural, or copy number variants, while exome sequencing often makes more sense when time or resources are limited. Exome sequencing is also known as whole exome sequencing (WES), and is a genomic procedure for sequencing all of the protein-coding regions of genes in a genome.

Genomic research has had a huge impact on health care over the years. The genomics revolution has accelerated the transformation of medicine and biomedical sciences. Costs for Whole Genome Sequencing are falling, prompting a gold rush for market participants. New consumers, new technologies, and new specialties are all on the rise. A wide range of well-funded players is competing for market share on a genuinely global arena, in a setting reminiscent of the emergence of the internet business.

Whole genome sequencing helps to provide rich information regarding single nucleotide, structural, or copy number variants, while exome sequencing often makes more sense when time or resources are limited. Exome sequencing is also known as whole exome sequencing (WES), and is a genomic procedure for sequencing all of the protein-coding regions of genes in a genome.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing adoption of personalized medicine is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the whole genome and exome sequencing market in the coming years.

Recent Development

In January 2020, The "Genome India Project" was started by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) (GIP). The goal of the initiative is to collect 10,000 genetic samples from Indian residents in order to create a reference genome. Precision health, rare genetic illnesses, the mutation spectrum of genetic and complex diseases in the Indian population, genetic epidemiology of multifactorial lifestyle diseases, and translational research are some of the areas of attention for this project.

Some of the major players operating in the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing market are:

10x Genomics, Inc. (US)

23andME Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

AccuraGen Inc. (US)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (US)

Admera Health, LLC (US)

Agena Bioscience, Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Akonni Biosystems, Inc. (US)

Ancestry (US)

Anchor Dx (China)

ARUP Laboratories (US)

Asuragen (US)

Baylor Genetics (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

BD (US)

BGI Genomics (China)

Bioarray S.L. (US)

Biocept, Inc. (US)

Get the Complete PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-whole-genome-and-exome-sequencing-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Dynamics

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the whole genome and exome sequencing market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the prevalence of cancer

The most major element driving this market's growth is the rise in cancer incidence and expanding uses of next-generation sequencing in cancer research.

Low cost and high speed of the Wes technology

When compared to whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing has a lower cost which will further be anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Rise in the acceptance of next-generation sequencing methods

The total market is being driven by growth in the acceptability of next-generation sequencing approaches for the prediction, treatment, and monitoring of a variety of chronic diseases, such as cancer.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, the dearth of skilled professionals and high reliability on grants is further projected to impede the growth of the whole genome and exome sequencing market in the targeted period. However, the ethical and legal concerns regarding to whole exome sequencing might further challenge the growth of the whole genome and exome sequencing market in the near future.

To Know More About This Research Report, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-whole-genome-and-exome-sequencing-market

Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market: Segmentation

Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Products and Services

Products

Systems

Kits

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Applications

Diagnostics

Cancer

Monogenic Disorders

Diabetes

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

End-user

Research Center

Academic and Government Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Highlights of the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing market along with an analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing market

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market, By Technology Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market, By Products and Services Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market, By Application Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market, By End User Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market, By Region Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Grab the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-whole-genome-and-exome-sequencing-market

Browse Related Reports:

North America Whole Exome Sequencing Market , By Component (Second-Generation Sequencing and Third-Generation Sequencing), Product and Service (Systems, Kits, and Services), Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Agriculture & Animal Research, Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Trade, Retail Sales, and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-whole-exome-sequencing-market

Middle East & Africa Whole Exome Sequencing Market , By Component (Second-Generation Sequencing and Third-Generation Sequencing), Product and Service (Systems, Kits, and Services), Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Agriculture & Animal Research, Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Trade, Retail Sales, and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-whole-exome-sequencing-market

Asia-Pacific Whole Exome Sequencing Market , By Component (Second-Generation Sequencing and Third-Generation Sequencing), Product and Service (Systems, Kits, and Services), Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Agriculture & Animal Research, Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Trade, Retail Sales, and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-whole-exome-sequencing-market

Genome Sequencing Market , By Product (Consumables, Systems and Software, Services), Technology (PCR, Sequencing, Microarray, Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification, Others), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Precision Medicine, Agriculture, and Animal Research, Others), End-User (Research Centers, Academic and Government Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-genome-sequencing-market

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market , By Type (Instruments and Reagents), Technology (NGS, PCR, Q-PCR, Microarray and MDA), Workflow (Single Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation and Genomic Analysis), Disease Area (Cancer, Immunology, Prenatal Diagnosis, Neurobiology, Microbiology and Others), Application (Circulating Cells, Cell Differentiation, Genomic Variation, Subpopulation Characterization and Others), End User (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinics and Others) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-single-cell-genome-sequencing-market

Genome Editing Market , By Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, ANTISENSE, Other Technologies), Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Diagnostic Applications, Drug Discovery and Development, Other Applications), Product and Service (Reagents and Consumables), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology Industry, Academic Institutions, CROs, Government Research Organizations, Others), Method (Ex-Vivo, In-Vivo) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-genome-editing-market

Whole Genome Bisulfite Sequencing (WGBS) Market , By Product and Service (DNA Extraction, DNA Fragmentation, DNA Repair, Adapter Ligation, Bisulfite Treatment, PCR Amplification), Application (Stem Cell Applications, Developmental Biology, Early Diagnosis of Diseases, Forensic Science), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Government Institutes, Contract Research Organizations) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-whole-genome-bisulfite-sequencing-wgbs-market

Epigenome Analysis Market , By Technology (Elisa, ChIP Qpcr, ChIP‐on‐Chip, Others), Components (Ethylation, Acetylation, Phosphorylation, Ubiquitylation, Sumoylation), Methods (DNA Methylation Analysis, Analysis of DNA/Protein Interactions, Chromatin Accessibility, Conformation Assays), End Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-epigenome-analysis-market

Whole Genome Amplification Market , By Product (Single Cell WGA Kit, Complete WGA Kit, WGA Reamplification Kit, WGA and Chip DNA Kit, Others), Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Disease Diagnosis, Agriculture and Veterinary, Research, Forensics, Others), End User (Pharma and Biotech Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, Contract Research, Organizations, Research and Academic Institutes, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-whole-genome-amplification-market

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services), Applications (Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery, Agriculture and Animal Research and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers & Academic and Government Institutes and Hospital & Clinics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil and Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of Middle East And Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

North Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services), Applications (Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery, Agriculture and Animal Research and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers & Academic and Government Institutes and Hospital & Clinics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market , By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services), Applications (Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery, Agriculture and Animal Research and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers & Academic and Government Institutes and Hospital & Clinics), Country (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market , By Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS), Sequencing By Ligation (SBL), Pyrosequencing, Sanger Sequencing, Other Technologies), Laboratory Type (Dry labs, Wet Labs), Research Type (Outsourced Research, Internal Research), Application (Shotgun Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, Rna Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Other Applications), End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others,), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-microbiome-sequencing-services-market

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market , By Type (Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panels, RNA-Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, CHiP-Sequencing, Whole-genome Sequencing, Methyl-Sequencing, Other Services), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Microbial Genetics, Agriculture, and Animal Research, Other Applications), End User (Academic and Government Institutes and Research Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ngs-services-market

Whole Exome Sequencing Market , By Component (Second-Generation Sequencing and Third-Generation Sequencing), Product and Service (Systems, Kits, and Services), Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Agriculture & Animal Research, Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Trade, Retail Sales, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-whole-exome-sequencing-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered to more than 40% of fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge is adept in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfaction rate.

Contact Us: -

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475