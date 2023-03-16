A global network of WrinklyOldWomen (WOW) over 60, helping redefine the aging code

WOW! is a global social netowrk of women over 60, representative of what 'old age' looks like in reality, diverse, modern, bold, stylish and sexy.

WOW! Wrinkly Old Women, estimates that currently some 85 percent of mainstream advertising aimed at older people rely on outdated and monochrome stereotypes. Its time to be WOWed!

WOW! Wrinkly Old Women. Whilst the concept of aging has changed, it's not reflected in what we see, hear and purchase, from products to services to advertising as well as marketing, branding and what is portrayed in mainstream news media. Its time to be W