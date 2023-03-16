A global network of WrinklyOldWomen (WOW) over 60, helping redefine the aging code
WOW! It’s all about Attitude not Age. There are still so many outdated and pre-conceived beliefs about the older generation, which are being misrepresented, says Alexander. Especially women over 60.”GROS ISLET, CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The world is refusing to celebrate women past the age of 45,” says Madonna, the original material girl. “Strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous” women of a certain age feel punished and judged for being themselves”.
Enter WrinklyOldWomen (WOW!), a new social network offering access to a global sisterhood of women over 60, helping to redefine the aging code. WOW! formally launched on March 8, International Women’s Day, is an eclectic group of females with laughter lines and wisdom, embracing and respecting ethnicity, race, and body types. Celebrating the power of growing older and getting better. The collective is creating WOW moments unfiltered, whilst supporting social change and a healthier, broader ecosystem.
“Our beauty is reflected in the values we share,” says Nova Alexander, a pioneering social change agent and WOW founder. “It’s all about Attitude not Age.”
Alexander, a longtime advocate for youth development is hoping to do for older women exactly what she’s done for younger girls and boys, liberate them and help foster meaningful change.
And just as Madonna, the best-selling female recording artist of all time, is no virgin to success, WOW! is on a mission to be front of mind. Seeking stronger, more diverse, and visible representation of women age 60+, WOW! is appealing to brands, advertising, marketing, products, services and media practitioners to draw on its experience and knowledge to help shape a fresher more vibrant female reality.
And judging by the latest WOW! adverting campaign, the ‘status quo’ should need little convincing.
“There are still so many outdated and pre-conceived beliefs about the older generation, which are being misrepresented,” says Alexander. “Especially women over 60. People worldwide are living longer. A longer life brings with it opportunities, and that's something worth celebrating for everyone! Yet whilst the concept of aging has changed, it's not reflected in what we see, hear and purchase, from products to services to advertising as well as marketing, branding and what is portrayed in mainstream news media”.
The fact remains that WOW! changemakers, born typically in the 1940’s, fifties and early 60’s are among the wealthiest consumer demographics,” adds the WOW! maven. “We work. We eat and drink. We drive. We shop. We travel. We buy music. We watch sports. We attend festivals and concerts. We have fun and We spend! So why are we being largely ignored?”, asks Alexander.
WOW! estimates that currently some 85 percent of mainstream advertising aimed at older people rely on outdated and monochrome stereotypes.
WOW!’s more diverse efforts, give a flavour of what the group wants to see more of.
The launch campaign for WOW! is made up of women from all over the world and is representative of what 'old age' looks like in reality, diverse, modern, bold, stylish and sexy.
