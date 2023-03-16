2023 Sands China Macao International 10K sets off on Sunday

MACAU, March 16 - The 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Sands China Ltd., will be held on 19 March (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a pre-event press conference today (16 March) to introduce the competition details and relevant information.

During his speech, Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau, remarked that this event has received enthusiastic support from fans of long-distance running sport in Macao and around the world, and it is hoped that participants can enjoy Macao's diverse sporting culture through the race. He also hoped that the event will enhance the synergy between sports and other social elements and boost the development of different sectors of the society.

Mr. Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, said that this event enriches the elements of healthy lifestyle in the city, so that everyone can experience the pleasure of long-distance running in various types of competitions.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd., said that Sands China has always been committed to promoting local sports development, and they hope that this major sports event will inspire residents and tourists to participate in sports and create a buzz of excitement in the city.

Entry and storage times

The starting shot for the 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K Fun Run will sound at 7 a.m., and the 10K race at 7:30 a.m. from the starting line at Sai Van Lake Square. The Fun Run route will cross over the Sai Van Bridge and the finish will be in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The 10K race route will run through Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, pass the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, and cross the Sai Van Bridge to reach the finish in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

To ensure the race proceeds in an orderly manner, the Organizing Committee has limited the closing time of the start area. Participants who are unable to enter the start area in time will be unable to join the competition. Time limit applies to both the 10K and the Fun Run; participants who are unable to complete the race within the time limit must leave the race course in accordance with the arrangements specified by the Organizing Committee.

Race Category Start Area Closing Time Start Time Time Limit Finish Time Fun Run 06:50 07:00 1 hr 15 mins 08:15 10K 07:10 07:30 1 hr 40 mins 09:10

Participants who need to store their personal belongings can go to the storage area at Sai Van Lake Square between 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. to deposit their belongings, and collect them by presenting their bib at the ground area of the Olympics Sports Centre - Aquatic Centre between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. To avoid late entry to the start area, the Organizing Committee reminds participants to arrive at the venue early for depositing their personal belongings.

The ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, downloadable via App Store and Google Play, has also been launched for the convenience of the participants to access to news about the race, to learn about the race course, to check the race results and to share the results on social media.

Auxiliary activities to enhance the atmosphere of the event

The ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will again be held this year. All race participants are welcome to join this activity, for which they are required to upload a photo wearing a costume that showcases the diverse cultural characteristics of Macao, together with their number bib, via the “Macao 10K” mobile app between 9:00 a.m. on 18 March and 9:00 a.m. on 19 March. The entrants are required to finish the race in their costume. Ten winners will be selected, each receiving prizes including hotel accommodation and F&B vouchers.

To intensify the festive atmosphere, an interactive zone for the 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K will be set up at the Lion Square of the Venetian Macao, between 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m. on 17 to 19 March. The ‘Sands 10K Presents: Long-Distance Running Quiz Game’ has also been launched and is available to be played on WeChat between 13 and 19 March which allows the public to learn more about long-distance running sport.

Traffic control measures will be implemented during the race

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic will be restricted at Sai Van Lake Square from midnight on 19 March (Sunday) and along the race course from 3:00 a.m., and completely cordoned off from 5:00 a.m. During the event, the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) will be used as part of the race course and the public are kindly requested to use the Friendship Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the race course will be reopened in sections: the Sai Van Lake Square and Rua da Torre de Macau at 8:30 a.m., Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Sai Van Bridge at 9:00 a.m., and Rotunda dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental together with the rest of the race course will be successively open to traffic after the race finishes. The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the police officers.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the regulations and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event according to their own physical conditions. During the event, participants should monitor their physical condition closely and immediately seek medical attention from the on-site staff if experiencing any physical discomfort. On the day of the event, the Organizing Committee will set up supply stations along the course to provide participants with drinking water and energy-boosting food. In order to ensure the safety of all participants, only drinks and food provided by these supply stations can be consumed during the competition, otherwise the Organizers reserve the right to disqualify participants for failure to comply.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.