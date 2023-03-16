Sen. Brewster Announces $4.9 Million in Community Revitalization and Infrastructure Grants

Harrisburg – March 16, 2023 – Today, Senator Jim Brewster announced $4.9 million in grants for community revitalization and infrastructure improvements in the 45th Senate District.

“I’m pleased to see so many local projects receive investments from the state,” said Senator Brewster. “These grants will fund projects for important infrastructure upgrades in local communities to improve the quality of life for the residents. These investments will pay off in the years to come.”

Thirty-one projects were awarded funding in Senator Brewster’s district, with the majority of projects receiving awards from the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Local Share Account, which distributes state gaming revenues for projects to improve the quality of life of citizens in the community. Two projects received grants from DCED’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grants to encourage economic development and to ensure safe and reliable transportation is available to residents. Both sets of grants were approved during a March 16th meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of DCED responsible for administering Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.

Projects in Senator Brewster’s district receiving funding include:

Local Share Account Grants

Baldwin Borough – $300,000 for Baldwin Pool improvements

Braddock – $100,000 for Braddock Avenue reconstruction

Brentwood – $75,000 for the Brentwood Nature Trail

Clairton – $200,000 for the community center

Dravosburg – $75,000 for a public works truck

Duquesne – $50,000 for W. Grant Avenue reconstruction

East McKeesport – $200,000 for Ice Plant Hill water remediation

East Pittsburgh – $75,000 for roadway infrastructure

Elizabeth Borough – $100,000 for Maple Avenue improvements

Elizabeth Township – $200,000 for landslide repairs on Forest Hills Road

Glassport – $50,000 for the Off Road Park

Homestead – $100,000 for McClure Street/Hazel Way sewer separation

Liberty – $300,000 for the stabilization of Liberty Way slide

Liberty – $175,000 for E. Street stormwater repairs

Liberty – $100,000 for street resurfacing

Lincoln – $50,000 for repaving Dora Drive and Mable Drive

McKeesport – $800,000 for Lysle Boulevard Garage renovation

Munhall – $100,000 for Main Street Business District sidewalks

North Braddock – $100,000 for the demolition of blighted properties

North Versailles – $500,000 for the revitalization and construction of Naser Road

Port Vue – $30,000 for the recreation center

Port Vue’s Vigilant Hose Co. #1 – $125,000 for a fire department squad truck

Port Vue – $100,000 for two police vehicles

Turtle Creek – $100,000 for Maple Avenue Reconstruction

Wall – $50,000 for Patterson Street slide

West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority – $50,000 for a utility truck

West Mifflin – $100,000 for a public works dump truck

White Oak – $100,000 for Heritage Hills Park improvements

Wilmerding – $100,000 for street reconstruction



Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants

Allegheny Health Network – $341,000 for Forbes Hospital transportation access improvements

Castle Shannon – $159,000 for borough wide pedestrian improvements

More information about DCED and grants can be found online.