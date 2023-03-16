Sen. Brewster Announces $4.9 Million in Community Revitalization and Infrastructure Grants

Harrisburg – March 16, 2023 – Today, Senator Jim Brewster announced $4.9 million in grants for community revitalization and infrastructure improvements in the 45th Senate District.
“I’m pleased to see so many local projects receive investments from the state,” said Senator Brewster. “These grants will fund projects for important infrastructure upgrades in local communities to improve the quality of life for the residents. These investments will pay off in the years to come.”
Thirty-one projects were awarded funding in Senator Brewster’s district, with the majority of projects receiving awards from the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Local Share Account, which distributes state gaming revenues for projects to improve the quality of life of citizens in the community. Two projects received grants from DCED’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grants to encourage economic development and to ensure safe and reliable transportation is available to residents. Both sets of grants were approved during a March 16th meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of DCED responsible for administering Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.
Projects in Senator Brewster’s district receiving funding include:
Local Share Account Grants
- Baldwin Borough – $300,000 for Baldwin Pool improvements
- Braddock – $100,000 for Braddock Avenue reconstruction
- Brentwood – $75,000 for the Brentwood Nature Trail
- Clairton – $200,000 for the community center
- Dravosburg – $75,000 for a public works truck
- Duquesne – $50,000 for W. Grant Avenue reconstruction
- East McKeesport – $200,000 for Ice Plant Hill water remediation
- East Pittsburgh – $75,000 for roadway infrastructure
- Elizabeth Borough – $100,000 for Maple Avenue improvements
- Elizabeth Township – $200,000 for landslide repairs on Forest Hills Road
- Glassport – $50,000 for the Off Road Park
- Homestead – $100,000 for McClure Street/Hazel Way sewer separation
- Liberty – $300,000 for the stabilization of Liberty Way slide
- Liberty – $175,000 for E. Street stormwater repairs
- Liberty – $100,000 for street resurfacing
- Lincoln – $50,000 for repaving Dora Drive and Mable Drive
- McKeesport – $800,000 for Lysle Boulevard Garage renovation
- Munhall – $100,000 for Main Street Business District sidewalks
- North Braddock – $100,000 for the demolition of blighted properties
- North Versailles – $500,000 for the revitalization and construction of Naser Road
- Port Vue – $30,000 for the recreation center
- Port Vue’s Vigilant Hose Co. #1 – $125,000 for a fire department squad truck
- Port Vue – $100,000 for two police vehicles
- Turtle Creek – $100,000 for Maple Avenue Reconstruction
- Wall – $50,000 for Patterson Street slide
- West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority – $50,000 for a utility truck
- West Mifflin – $100,000 for a public works dump truck
- White Oak – $100,000 for Heritage Hills Park improvements
- Wilmerding – $100,000 for street reconstruction
Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants
- Allegheny Health Network – $341,000 for Forbes Hospital transportation access improvements
- Castle Shannon – $159,000 for borough wide pedestrian improvements
More information about DCED and grants can be found online.