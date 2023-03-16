Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $5.8 Million in Local Share Grant Funding And $1.8 Million in Multimodal Grant Funding for Local Projects

Pittsburgh, PA- March 16, 2023 — Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that municipalities and libraries throughout Senate District 38 will receive $5,807,825 in Local Share Account (LSA) grant funding. This funding comes gaming revenues and is intended support projects of public interest within the Commonwealth.

“The projects receiving LSA funding today are incredibly important for our communities,” said Senator Williams. “Municipal leaders are eager to ensure that their residents are receiving the best services available—whether that’s ensuring a safe and welcoming borough building, replacing and maintaining water and sewer lines, or making outdoor recreation accessible to everyone. I’m incredibly proud to have worked with local governments to help secure the funding for these critical projects and I can’t wait to them come to fruition.”

West Deer Township will receive $1,000,000 for the construction of their new 17,000 square foot municipal complex, which will house township employees, community meeting rooms, training space for police, fire, and EMS services, and a connection to a new public works facility.

Ross Township will receive $525,000 for the Perry Highway Street Light Project, which will replace 65 lights along Perry Highway. Funds will be used to purchase new lighting units and bases, replace concrete bases and associated sidewalks, and perform electrical work.

Brackenridge Borough will receive $500,000 for construction of their new, five-door public works garage that will include equipment storage, office and kitchen spaces for employees, and a generator.

Northland Public Library will receive $500,000 for Library Entrance and Stair Replacement project. This project includes creating an ADA-accessible entrance to the building and replacing the current spiral staircase that is difficult for many patrons to navigate with a standard staircase, as well as installation of a new service desk and new indoor and outdoor seating.

The Town of McCandless will receive $500,000 for improvements to their Town Hall, including replacement of their HVAC system and associated renovations, reconfiguration of their sprinkler system, and installation of new windows.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) will receive $500,000 to redevelop the public space at the corner of Broad Street and North Highland Avenue in order to create an activated space that supports community festivals, the arts, and community voice. Funds will be used for site clearing and earthwork, stormwater infrastructure, landscaping, lighting, and site furnishings.

Fox Chapel Borough will receive $474,170 to improve stormwater management at Hardie Valley Park, including constructing natural stream crossings, green stormwater infrastructure, culvert installation, and natural hydrology corridors.

The Etna Community Center Corporation (ECCC) will receive $400,000 through the Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority for the Etna Center for Community Project. This funding phase includes renovation of the ground-floor commercial space and rear addition of the historic Osche Building.

Blawnox Borough will receive $278,199 to improve crosswalk safety in the Borough, including installing lighted crosswalk safety devices, rapid flash beacons, new pavement markings, and signage at 8 crosswalks along Freeport Road.

Hampton Township will receive $250,000 to replace the Clearview Bridge at the intersection of State Route 8 and Clearview Road over Gourdhead Run. This bridge is one of only two access routes that serves over 300 residential homes in the Township.

Fawn Township will receive $170,981 to replace the roof and rehabilitate the parking lot of its municipal building.

O’Hara Township will receive $117,014 to stabilize trails at the O’Hara Township Community Park, resulting in renewed access to existing outdoor recreation opportunities for residents.

Springdale Township will receive $116,600 to replace a water line along Parkway Drive in the Township.

Harrison Township will receive $111,750 to establish the trailhead of the Three Rivers Water Trail, including site paving, vegetation clearing, and signage, as well as improving ADA accessibility and adding crosswalks.

Harmar Township will receive $100,000 to line and rehabilitate sanitary sewer lines in the Chapel Downs housing development.

Shaler North Hills Library will receive $85,736 to modernize their elevator.

Blawnox Borough will receive $81,875 to purchase a new truck with snow plow attachment.

Fox Chapel Borough will receive $51,500 for installation of a solar panels on the Public Works garage facility to reduce energy costs for the Borough.

Blawnox Borough will receive $45,000 to improve the sidewalks and landscaping at the Blawnox Community Park, ensuring accessibility to the park and facilities.

In addition to the LSA funding, Senator Williams also announced $1,831,346 in Multimodal Transportation Funding grants today. This fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.

“We’ve seen all too often recently that pedestrian safety cannot be overstated on our roadways,” said Senator Williams. “Supporting projects like these, which will provide enhanced protections for pedestrians and cyclists is a top priority for me. We’ve seen outdoor recreation grow in popularity over the past few years; now we need to ensure the safety of people while they’re outside.”

Allegheny County will receive $250,000 for Phase 2 of the Pearce Mill Road Bike and Pedestrian Improvements Project.

Harrison Township will receive $400,000 to upgrade traffic signals and pedestrian safety at the intersection of Freeport Road and Springhill Road.

LORE PPA will receive $1,081,346 to continue work on the Larimer-Homewood Multimodal Greenway Extension.

Steel City Squash will receive $100,000 for pedestrian and streetscape improvements at their new facility.

