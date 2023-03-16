Senator Hughes Announces Nearly $5 Million in Grants for Philadelphia, Montgomery County Projects

Harrisburg, PA – MARCH 16, 2023: State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced Thursday nearly $5 million in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grants for eleven projects in the 7th senatorial district.

The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

Eight of the grants are awarded through the CFA’s Local Share Account (LSA) program, while the remaining three are awarded through the authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.

The grants total $4,946,096 and were approved by the CFA board Thursday morning.

The awardees/projects are as follows:

LOCAL SHARE ACCOUNT GRANTS

Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority was awarded $1,000,000 for floodplain restoration along Wissahickon Creek located in White Marsh Township.

PIDC Financing Corporation, on behalf of the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, was awarded $1,000,000 for renovation of the historic Mann Center Plaza Facility located on Parkside Avenue in the City of Philadelphia.

PIDC Financing Corporation, on behalf of the Friends of Granahan, was awarded $636,534 for community center renovations at Granahan Playground in the City of Philadelphia.

The City of Philadelphia was awarded $500,000 for the construction of a synthetic sports field at the corner of Kingsessing Avenue and South 49th Street.

PIDC Financing Corporation, on behalf of the East Falls Development Corporation (EFDC), was awarded $224,502 for streetscape amenities along the Ridge-Midvale Commercial Corridor located in the City of Philadelphia.

PIDC Financing Corporation, on behalf of Everything Must Change in Heart of the Community Inc., was awarded $90,000 to renovate four residential facilities located in the City of Philadelphia.

New Manayunk Corporations dba Manayunk Development Corporation was awarded $67,500 for a gateway improvement project located in the City of Philadelphia.

City Avenue Special Services District of Philadelphia and Lower Merion (CASSD) was awarded $37,700 to purchase electric bikes for use in the City of Philadelphia.

MULTIMODAL TRANSPORTATION FUND GRANTS

Center City District (CCD) was awarded $300,000 to install landscape medians at intersections along Market Street and JFK Boulevard located in the City of Philadelphia.

East Falls Development Corporation was awarded $89,860 to install street lighting along Ridge Avenue in the City of Philadelphia.

The Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation was awarded $1,000,000 for the streetscape improvements on the 52nd Street Commercial Corridor located in the City of Philadelphia

“I thank Governor Shapiro and his administration for investing in our community,” said Senator Hughes. “With these investments, we are making the 7th district an even better place to live, work, play, and visit.”

You can learn more about the other approved projects across the commonwealth by visiting the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website.

