Senator Dillon Announces over $3M in Revitalization Grants for NE Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA- March 16, 2023 – Today, Senator Jimmy Dillon announced $3,026,846 in grants for the Riverfront North Partnership, Northeast Philadelphia Airport, and Russo Park Playground. The funds were awarded from the Local Share Account (LSA) established by Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to distribute a portion of slot machine license operation fees from facilities operating within the City of Philadelphia. Northeast Philadelphia Airport was also awarded a grant through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“These are unique and exciting projects,” said Sen. Dillon. “Northeast Airport opened in the 1930s as a grass field with no paved runways. I’m happy to help them take a step into a greener future. I’m also proud the funding we’re providing will support Riverfront North’s work on conservation, recreation, and our waterfront.

“As a kid,” recalled Dillon, “you couldn’t tear me away from the basketball court at my local playground. I’m thrilled this funding will enable more kids in my district to fall in love with sports.”

LSA funds are available for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community improvement, and other projects in the public interest within the City of Philadelphia. The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth.

The four projects receiving fundings are:

Community Engagement and Stewardship on the Riverfront North Greenway, $81,846 – These LSA funds will be used for renovations at a garage within Point Pleasant Park. The Pleasant Hill Park garage will provide a base for Riverfront North Partnership to expand job-skill training in green jobs, community volunteerism, and outdoor recreation programs for the 11-mile Riverfront North Greenway, which is currently lacking a physical base on the greenway. The proposed project will install a new roof, siding, and windows for the existing garage, and a 275 FT water line for an exterior hose connection.

– These LSA funds will be used for renovations at a garage within Point Pleasant Park. The Pleasant Hill Park garage will provide a base for Riverfront North Partnership to expand job-skill training in green jobs, community volunteerism, and outdoor recreation programs for the 11-mile Riverfront North Greenway, which is currently lacking a physical base on the greenway. The proposed project will install a new roof, siding, and windows for the existing garage, and a 275 FT water line for an exterior hose connection. Rehabilitate Philadelphia Northeast Airport Administration Building including Geothermal, $1,000,000 – These LSA funds will be used for upgrades to the administration building. The proposed project would include upgrading the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and security of the building. Additional improvements will include a general modernization to bring the building up to the working standards of a modern aviation facility, to include appropriate office space for staff to fulfill their functional duties. The Division of Aviation intends to take this opportunity to further their commitment to environmental sustainability and introduce energy efficiency goals into the project through geothermal heating, ventilation, and air conditioning design components.

– These LSA funds will be used for upgrades to the administration building. The proposed project would include upgrading the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and security of the building. Additional improvements will include a general modernization to bring the building up to the working standards of a modern aviation facility, to include appropriate office space for staff to fulfill their functional duties. The Division of Aviation intends to take this opportunity to further their commitment to environmental sustainability and introduce energy efficiency goals into the project through geothermal heating, ventilation, and air conditioning design components. Philadelphia Northeast Airport – Perimeter Fence Improvements, $945,000 – These Multimodal funds will be used for improvements to the perimeter fence at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

– These Multimodal funds will be used for improvements to the perimeter fence at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Russo Park Playground – Synthetic Turf Field, $1,000,000– These LSA funds will be used for a new turf field used for soccer, field hockey, and lacrosse. The project would also include the installation of player benches, field grooming equipment and storage, and well as installing a fence and gates around the field. Russo Park is the largest park within walking distance of multiple schools and would allow sports programs to expand to utilize the park, such as girls flag football who currently do not have a field to safely play on.

###