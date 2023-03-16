Senator Kearney Announces More than $3.5 Million in State Grants for 26th District

SPRINGFIELD, PA – March 16, 2023 – Nine Delaware County municipalities will receive $3,592,000 in total state funding to support 12 projects throughout the 26th Senatorial District, Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced.

The grant funding, which comes through the Local Share Account (LSA) or Multimodal Transportation programs was recently approved by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). These funds will help Clifton Heights Borough, East Lansdowne Borough, Lansdowne Borough, Marple Township, Millbourne Borough, Springfield Township, Swarthmore Borough, Upper Darby Township, and Upper Providence Township purchase needed municipal vehicles, or assist with construction and improvement projects.

“These investments touch more than half of the municipalities in my district,” said Senator Kearney. “From the purchasing of much-needed police vehicles to development projects that will enhance our open spaces, every initiative that has been funded will help us create stronger, more beautiful communities for residents and families. I’m thrilled that these investments are coming here, and eagerly await the completion of the projects.”

Local Share Account Awardees:

$111,456 for East Lansdowne Borough to purchase highway equipment, including vehicles and other auxiliary resources to clean sewer inlets and streets.

for to purchase highway equipment, including vehicles and other auxiliary resources to clean sewer inlets and streets. $500,000 for Lansdowne Borough to cover construction costs to transform a municipal parking lot located in the borough’s Central Business District into a multipurpose space.

for to cover construction costs to transform a municipal parking lot located in the borough’s Central Business District into a multipurpose space. $367,500 for Marple Township for engineering and construction costs to improve Veterans Park Trail.

for for engineering and construction costs to improve Veterans Park Trail. The Delaware County Economic Development Authority Oversight Board will receive $99,106 for Marple Township to help with administrative costs and the purchasing of equipment (vehicles) for the Broomall Fire Company.

for to help with administrative costs and the purchasing of equipment (vehicles) for the Broomall Fire Company. $160,459 for Millbourne Borough for the purchase of equipment (security cameras) and administrative costs associated with the installation of the cameras along the SEPTA Millbourne elevated line station and several SEPTA bus stops along Market Street.

for for the purchase of equipment (security cameras) and administrative costs associated with the installation of the cameras along the SEPTA Millbourne elevated line station and several SEPTA bus stops along Market Street. $500,000 for Springfield Township to help with costs to replace the township’s indoor air quality HVAC system.

for to help with costs to replace the township’s indoor air quality HVAC system. $200,000 for Swarthmore Borough to cover expenses for the construction, engineering, and administrative needs to implement 40 new ADA-compliant curb ramps.

for to cover expenses for the construction, engineering, and administrative needs to implement 40 new ADA-compliant curb ramps. $1 Million for Upper Darby Township for construction costs associated with the development of a 24,000-square-foot Community Center.

for for construction costs associated with the development of a 24,000-square-foot Community Center. $424,500 for Upper Providence to help renovate Ray Roche Park, and make the play area ADA accessible, according to the most current standards.

for to help renovate Ray Roche Park, and make the play area ADA accessible, according to the most current standards. $49,602 for Upper Providence to purchase a new police cruiser and complimentary vehicle equipment.

for to purchase a new police cruiser and complimentary vehicle equipment.

Multimodal Transportation Fund Awardees:

$400,000 for Clifton Heights Borough to help the borough make traffic infrastructure and safety improvements for the Springfield Corridor Infrastructure and Safety Upgrades project.

for to help the borough make traffic infrastructure and safety improvements for the Springfield Corridor Infrastructure and Safety Upgrades project. $400,000 for Lansdowne Borough for the construction of pedestrian walkways for Veterans Parkway.

