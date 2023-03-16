Attorney General Ken Paxton testified before the Texas Senate Committee on Border Security today to discuss the worsening border crisis and the Biden Administration’s routine violations of the Constitution by refusing to enforce our immigration laws.

In his testimony, Attorney General Paxton said, “Since President Biden took office, Americans have watched in horror as the Federal government pursued a doctrine of open borders at any cost. This Administration routinely enacts immigration policies that violate the Constitution. Their agenda has enabled and emboldened drug cartels, worsening America’s epidemic of drug deaths. Their policies have enriched human traffickers by encouraging an influx of aliens to enter the country.”

Attorney General Paxton also stated, “As appalling as the border crisis is, Texas’s legal challenges have successfully halted numerous destructive policies that would have made it worse. We successfully sued to end President Biden’s pause on deportations of illegal aliens when he first took office. We successfully halted the Administration’s attempt to impede ICE arrests and deportations by imposing new enforcement ‘priorities’ that coddled entire classes of criminal illegal aliens. We successfully challenged President Biden’s attempt to dismantle the highly successful ‘Remain in Mexico’ program. Several times, we successfully challenged the Federal government’s effort to open the floodgates by scrapping Title 42, and we defeated their effort to expand the ‘Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals’ program. We have numerous other significant cases pending. I am confident we will prevail. As Attorney General, I will do everything I can to improve public safety, uphold rule of law, and protect the people of Texas.”