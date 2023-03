Crumbl Cookies Is Coming Home—Canadian Expansion Starting in Edmonton

LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to create more meaningful moments with those who matter most, Crumbl Cookies is expanding internationally! Crumbl’s first international store will be in Canada, opening March 31 in Edmonton, Alberta, within Treaty Six Territory and the traditional homeland of the Metis National of Alberta, Region 4.“I was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, so I feel honoured to be bringing our delicious cookies home to share with fellow Canadians,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl’s dual-citizen Founder and CEO. “Expanding our mission of bringing people together internationally is something that is so important to our company, and Canadians are going to be blown away with what’s coming.”The Canadian Crumbl Cookies menu will differ from the menu in the United States. The new menu will cater more to the Canadian palette, including inspiration from national flavours and locally-sourced ingredients, which create a high-quality and memorable experience for customers.Crumbl Cookies is known for its social media success in the United States, and Crumbl Cookies Canada will likewise have its own social media channels, separate from the current platforms established for the brand.Edmonton is just the first of many locally owned and operated Canadian Crumbl locations set to open this year. Announcements about additional locations can be found via the Crumbl Cookies Canada social channels.More information and FAQs can be found on our Crumbl Canada website ABOUT CRUMBLCrumbl Cookies' mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 700 locations. Its rotating menu offers new flavours every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favourites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online (crumblcookies.ca), on social media (@crumbl.ca), or at any of its locations.###Media ContactCrumbl PressPress@crumbl.comStephanie Lasicaslasica@argylepr.com