‘Improve your skills with our Entrepreneurship Workshop’ on 27 March – register now!

On 27 March, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative, with support from the European Union, will hold an online training session titled ‘Improve your skills with our Entrepreneurship Workshop’.

This session will provide participants with an opportunity to learn how to develop a business idea and to win an internship at the Young Entrepreneurs summer school programme.

The Young Entrepreneurs programme is open for young people, including from Eastern partner countries, with an entrepreneurial mindset and eager to learn how to solve business problems, how different business strategies can help in building their first start-up, and what decision-making tactics will make them great leaders

The summer school will take place online in April-May 2023 and onsite in Spain, Romania, and Estonia in July-August 2023.

To take part in the YEAs event on 27 March, from 3pm-4.30pm CET, please register here.

