Moldovan exports to the EU increase by 32.3% in 2022

Exports of Moldovan goods to the EU increased last year by 32.3 per cent compared to 2021, reaching more than US$ 2.5 billion, according to data published by the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova on its Facebook page.

The European Union continues to be Moldova’s most important trade partner.

According to the data, the number of companies exporting to the EU has also increased. In 2022, their number reached 2,044 (compared to 1,860 in 2021), or 70 per cent of all exporting companies.

