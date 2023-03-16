Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,277 in the last 365 days.

New European Bauhaus: EU launches capacity-building programme to start Ukraine’s reconstruction

Today, the European Commission is launching the New European Bauhaus capacity-building programme for the reconstruction of Ukraine in partnership with Ukrainian organisations. 

The capacity-building initiative aims to provide both inspiration and practical help for municipalities involved in the reconstructions and rebuilding of Ukraine. The programme is organised by and with Ukrainian partners – Ro3kvit, ReThink, Covenant of Mayors East, and the Architects’ Council of Europe.

“We will reconstruct Ukraine. We have to and we will do that. The reconstruction, owned by Ukraine, should be done in the spirit of the New European Bauhaus (NEB),” President Ursula von der Leyen said. “There are urban planners, architects, engineers fully on board and the NEB concept will inspire them. Our vision is to turn the destruction of war into opportunities to build a beautiful and healthy future for Ukraine.”

Starting from April, the Commission and its Ukrainian partners will assess the needs of Ukrainian municipalities (Hromadas) and then develop further actions to help with the reconstruction, with the support of the entire New European Bauhaus community.

The New European Bauhaus (NEB) is an environmental, economic, and cultural project launched by President von der Leyen in 2020. The NEB puts the focus on community building and bottom-up approaches to implement the European Green Deal by promoting beautiful, sustainable, and inclusive places, products, and services.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

New European Bauhaus: EU launches capacity-building programme to start Ukraine’s reconstruction

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more