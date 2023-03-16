New European Bauhaus: EU launches capacity-building programme to start Ukraine’s reconstruction

Today, the European Commission is launching the New European Bauhaus capacity-building programme for the reconstruction of Ukraine in partnership with Ukrainian organisations.

The capacity-building initiative aims to provide both inspiration and practical help for municipalities involved in the reconstructions and rebuilding of Ukraine. The programme is organised by and with Ukrainian partners – Ro3kvit, ReThink, Covenant of Mayors East, and the Architects’ Council of Europe.

“We will reconstruct Ukraine. We have to and we will do that. The reconstruction, owned by Ukraine, should be done in the spirit of the New European Bauhaus (NEB),” President Ursula von der Leyen said. “There are urban planners, architects, engineers fully on board and the NEB concept will inspire them. Our vision is to turn the destruction of war into opportunities to build a beautiful and healthy future for Ukraine.”

Starting from April, the Commission and its Ukrainian partners will assess the needs of Ukrainian municipalities (Hromadas) and then develop further actions to help with the reconstruction, with the support of the entire New European Bauhaus community.

The New European Bauhaus (NEB) is an environmental, economic, and cultural project launched by President von der Leyen in 2020. The NEB puts the focus on community building and bottom-up approaches to implement the European Green Deal by promoting beautiful, sustainable, and inclusive places, products, and services.

