Westport Weston Family YMCA & Miggs Burroughs Invite Community to Get Creative with '100 Faces of Our Y" art project.
Join in the fun and create a self-portrait. The first 100 portrait submissions will be curated and featured in and around the WWFY Bedford Family Center.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WWFY and lifelong Westport resident and award-winning artist, Miggs Burroughs, are inviting members and the community to help celebrate its rich history with a nostalgic look at the past, including engaging community activities like this one.
Join in the fun and create a self-portrait that could be part of the “100 Faces of our Y” art project. The first 100 portrait submissions will be curated and featured in and around the WWFY Bedford Family Center. The WWFY is where it is today because of the people in this community, and this is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate them.
Everyone is welcome to get creative whether they are a kid or adult. To participate, create your self-portrait in the medium of any choice, using the template here or pick up a printed template located at the Y membership desk. Be sure to use bright, bold colors, so it stands out. When your art is ready, there are several ways to submit it. Drop it off in the file holder located at the Y membership desk, submit it digitally here or email it to 100years@westporty.org.
If art is not your thing, there are plenty of other ways to get involved:
- Share Your Stories: Members and the community are invited to share their Y stories, memories, and photos, to be featured on the anniversary webpage.
- Help Make an Impact: There are several ways to support the WWFY this year. Become a corporate sponsor by choosing a package and level that works for you. Donate items, experiences, gift certificates for the live-and silent auction taking place on Oct 6 during the Anniversary Gala. Make a difference in the community and for your business by gaining exposure to our 10,000+ members. See sponsorship brochure for more info.
- Healthy Kids Day on April 29: A national initiative celebrated at Ys across the country to help inspire healthy habits in kids and families. This free event will include fun activities, healthy snack demos, food trucks, sports lessons, games, art, and free t-shirts for the first 200 children who arrive.
- 100 for 100 Yoga Event: on May 11, yoga instructor Greg Barringer will lead a high-quality yoga experience at the Mahackeno Outdoor Center. The proceeds will help support the WWFY’s Financial Assistance Program.
- The 7th Annual Golf Tournament: Held on Monday, May 22 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston, the event raises monies for the Y’s Financial Assistance program so that people from all walks of life can be members and participate in programs regardless of their ability to pay.
- 100-Year Anniversary Gala: The year will culminate with a Sneaker Ball on the evening of October 6, at the recently renovated Mahackeno Outdoor Center. Information about honorees will be announced shortly. Donations/contributions/sponsorship (will) fund financial assistance to under-resourced families and those in need and makes our Y welcoming and inclusive for all. In 2022, $746k was awarded to 400+ families in need – including $446k in financial assistance and $300k in educated related grants.
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
