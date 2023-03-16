Volatile Market: Biotech and Healthcare Companies Provide Growth and Diversification Opportunities
Insights on Investing in the Volatile Market, Highlighting the Value of Biotech and Healthcare Companies for Diversification and Growth Opportunities.LUXEMBOURG, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group's Senior Portfolio Manager, Steve Alain Lawrence, has shared his insights on the current state of the market, highlighting three key aspects of market volatility that investors should consider.
Firstly, Lawrence advises investors to focus on investing in companies that make money, rather than speculating on absurd valuations. This means investing in companies with a solid track record of generating revenue and profits, and avoiding those that are overhyped and overvalued.
Secondly, Lawrence suggests investing in companies that don't have exposure to interest rates and are not carrying debt. Interest rates can have a significant impact on a company's profitability, and those that carry a large amount of debt may be more vulnerable to economic downturns.
Lastly, Lawrence recommends having global diversification in your portfolio. Diversification can help to reduce risk and exposure to any one market or region, and can lead to more stable returns over time.
According to Lawrence, one sector that currently offers tremendous value is biotech. Biotech companies have a potential for high growth due to their innovative research and development of treatments for diseases. In particular, Lawrence sees great potential in companies like Regeneron, which has a strong track record of successful drug development, including Eylea for age-related macular degeneration and Dupixent for atopic dermatitis. Investing in biotech companies can provide diversification to a portfolio and reduce risk. Additionally, the biotech industry often receives government support through grants, tax incentives, and regulatory approvals, which can lead to successful outcomes.
Another sector that Lawrence believes offers strong investment opportunities is healthcare. Companies like Novartis have world-class management and true global reach. Investing in healthcare companies like Novartis is a good idea because the healthcare sector has a consistent demand, with a growing aging population leading to increasing demand for healthcare products and services. Healthcare companies like Novartis are also known for innovation, leading to revenue growth and profits. Additionally, investing in healthcare companies can provide diversification opportunities as the industry has various companies operating in different areas.
In conclusion, Lawrence advises investors to be cautious when investing in leveraged products and to carefully weigh the risk-reward ratio. With geopolitical events, bank defaults, and higher rates becoming the new normal, it's essential to have a well-diversified portfolio that focuses on companies that make money, have no interest rate exposure, and have a solid global reach.
With over $250 million under management in algorithmic strategies spanning over 3,000 asset classes, Balfour Capital Group can help investors navigate the markets and build a well-diversified portfolio that aligns with their investment goals and risk tolerance.
