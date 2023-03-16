Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville has incentives available for the 2023 Chevy Equinox

Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville Announces Incentives for the 2023 Chevy Equinox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) March 16, 2023

Carl Black Chevrolet specializes in selling Chevrolet vehicles of all types. The new model year Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville is excited to announce the arrival of the 2023 Chevy Equinox, with special incentives available for well-qualified buyers. The Equinox is a versatile SUV with a starting MSRP of $26,600 and 26 MPG in the city and 31 MPG on the highway.

For well-qualified buyers, Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville is offering 2.9% financing for a 36-month term or 3.9% financing for a 48-month term. Additionally, buyers may be eligible for up to $750 cash back. For those who finance with GM Financial, there are also options for no monthly payments for 90 days. Down payment is required at signing, if applicable, and the offer is not available in FL, PA, or TX. Some customers may not qualify.

With 63.9 cubic feet of cargo space when the seats are folded down, the Equinox is perfect for carrying everything from groceries to camping gear. And with its excellent fuel efficiency, it's a great choice for families on the go.

"Here at Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville, we're thrilled to be offering these incentives for the 2023 Chevy Equinox," said the dealership's General Manager. "We know that our customers are always looking for a great deal, and with these financing options and cash back offers, there's never been a better time to buy an Equinox."

For well-qualified buyers, the monthly payment on a 36-month term with 2.9% financing would be $29.04 for every $1000 financed, based on an average example down payment of 14.1%. This offer is not available with leasing and some other offers. Must take new retail delivery by 04/03/2023.

For more information on the 2023 Chevy Equinox and these special incentives, visit Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville today.

Individuals who would like to learn more about these incentives, the Equinox, or any other vehicles in the Chevy lineup of cars, trucks, and SUVs from Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville, Tennessee, can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Anyone wishing to speak directly with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 888-509-5199.

