More than just tastings: wine2digital's schedule of Vinitaly masterclasses is something worth lining up for

There's undoubtedly major excitement around Vinitaly's schedule of amazing exhibitors this year. However, the lineup of wine2digital master classes may steal the spotlight this 55th edition, with its array of unique topics and fascinating speakers.

VERONA, Italy (PRWEB) March 16, 2023

The 55th Edition of the Vinitaly fair kicks off April 2nd in Verona with not a single dull moment to be had between the featured exhibitors, wines, and events. While there are many wines to taste, the wine2digital team made sure there are exciting master classes for participants, spanning various topics with prominent speakers from the Italian wine world.

The schedule of master classes starts strong with the Vinitaly International Academy Flagship Course, which kicks off the Vinitaly marathon. Prospective Italian Wine Ambassadors will dive into the diversity of Italian grape varietals and winemaking styles through immersive master classes with consortiums like Montefalco, Verdicchio Castelli di Jesi, and Orvieto.

VIA sets the stage for the wide variety of master classes taking place during Vinitaly. The topics are thought-provoking and unique, ranging from sustainability to iconic women leading the Italian sparkling wine sector to exploring wine through the lens of art.

For those curious to dive into specific vintages, there will be opportunities to explore the fantastic vintages of Amarone della Valpolicella Classico with Bertani or the 2016 vintage year for Tuscan wines, led by MW Sarah Heller and CEO of Castello di Volpaia, Nicolò Mascheroni Stianti. Heller will also host a visual tasting of iconic Italian wines, a class combining her talent as an artist with her exceptional knowledge of Italian wine.

Vinitaly visitors will also have the opportunity to acquire tickets to master classes on crucial topics led by trailblazers in the industry. For example, Wine Spectator's Alison Napjus will lead a fascinating seminar exploring the diversity of South African wines.

These are only a few major highlights. Vinitaly's official website has all the master classes listed so that guests can plan. Tickets are going fast: apply now and secure your place!

Full list of VIA master class supporters:

1. Consorzio di Tutela Vini Montefalco

2. Consorzio Sicilia DOC

3. Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

4. Istituto Marchigiano Di Tutela Vini del Verdicchio dei Castelli

5. Consorzio di Tutela Vini Orvieto

6. ISWA

7. Consorzio per la tutela del Franciacorta

8. Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore

Full list of Vinitaly wine2digital master class supporters:

1. Bertani

2. Niccolò Mascheroni Stianti

3. Sarah Heller MW

4. Bruce Sanderson

5. Jeff Porter

6. Joe Bastianich

7. Cronache del Gusto

8. Alison Napjus

# # #

About: Vinitaly 2023 will be held in Verona from 2-5 April 2023 and will count more than 4,000 exhibitors in a 100,000+ square meter area. During last year's edition, 88,000 wine professionals visited Vinitaly, with more than 25,000 international buyers from 139 different countries. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 1 April, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 100 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly International has extended its global reach, with the help of its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. To date, there are 307 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

