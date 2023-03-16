Foresight News Raises $2M in Strategic Seed Round to Revolutionize Crypto News

Leading Eastern News Outlet Closes Seed Round To Expand Ecosystem Reach

Foresight News, one of the top eastern news outlets covering the world of Blockchain and Web3, announced today that it has raised $2 million in a new seed funding round. This latest round of funding will be used to further develop its platform's capabilities, expand the news team, and accelerate its product UX. Foresight News is also building an open-source developer community aimed at bringing Web2 developers into Web3.

The seed round was led by Foresight Ventures, with participation from several prominent investors such as Hashkey and Arcane Group. The funding will allow Foresight News to continue to improve its AI technology, hire new talent, and expand its offerings beyond just delivering news.

Vincent Yu, founder of Foresight News, has served as the chief editor of XCong Blockchain under WallStreetCN and executive editor of ChainNews. He shared, "Foresight News has already attracted a growing number of partners, including prominent crypto founders, exchanges, investment institutions and Web3 communities. With this new funding, the company is well-positioned to further disrupt the news industry with its innovative approach."

Forest Bai, co-founder of Foresight Ventures, continued, "The team at Foresight News demonstrates a long-term vision and execution ability, with their biggest goal being to provide a one-stop platform for creators and builders. I see great potential for them to grow into the world's most influential media platform."

Foresight News has already made significant strides in transforming the way people access news and has become the most influential news and data platform in the Chinese-speaking region. The platform's news section includes over 75% industry news debuts and 80% major news leading feeds, following nearly 4,000 Twitter, blog, medium, mirror, and traditional media sources. In addition to its news offerings, Foresight News has launched a "Public Chain Ecological Panorama" and an "Investment Institution Investment Map," along with other tools.

Sunny He, Investment Director of HashKey Capital, illustrated why the firm believes in Foresight News and decided to invest in the seed round, expressing, "Foresight News is not only one of the most influential media outlets in the Chinese community, but also dedicated its efforts to bridge the conceptual gaps across different communities in the world. Beyond the media, the flash news and in-depth analysis, their commitment to filling the gap and building the knowledge database for the Web3 community is impactful. It is a great honor to back such a strong and visionary team."

Neil Su, Managing Partner of Arcane Group, also shared, "Building the knowledge stack for Web3 is especially crucial for global mainstream adoption. As such, Arcane Group believes that the values and plans laid out by Foresight News will help fill in the gaps. We are thrilled to be supporting the company's efforts to create a much-needed Web3 data intelligence platform."

About Foresight News

Foresight News is committed to presenting valuable industry information in multi-structural forms, with a focus on becoming the preferred platform for information and voting governance inquiries in the Chinese blockchain world. Its future planning includes becoming the Web3 Bloomberg for "the next era" by integrating into an intelligent information platform, Wiki data tools, and a global creator and founder community.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is a crypto fund with $400M AUM focused on backing Web3 projects that embody an ethos of decentralization while moving crypto towards long-term, mainstream adoption. Foresight Ventures manages multiple funds: a VC fund, an actively-managed secondary fund, a multi-strategy FOF, and a private market secondary fund. As a one-stop shop for crypto projects, Foresight Ventures provides incubation, investment, and advisory throughout the project life cycle.

