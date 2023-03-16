Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SRNG)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - A federal securities class action complaint against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA F/K/A Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. SRNG and certain of its officers has survived a motion to dismiss.

According to that complaint, Ginkgo made over a dozen false and misleading statements regarding its operations, including: (a) inaccurately describing circular, related party deals that manipulated reported revenue and deferred revenue; (b) inaccurately describing the value of services it performed under the related party deals; (c) misrepresenting certain related parties as independent; and (d) overstating the amount of non-party related revenue Ginkgo generated.

Current Ginkgo shareholders who hold the company via the Soaring Eagle SPAC, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

