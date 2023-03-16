Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,228 in the last 365 days.

Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SRNG)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2023) - A federal securities class action complaint against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA F/K/A Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. SRNG and certain of its officers has survived a motion to dismiss.

According to that complaint, Ginkgo made over a dozen false and misleading statements regarding its operations, including: (a) inaccurately describing circular, related party deals that manipulated reported revenue and deferred revenue; (b) inaccurately describing the value of services it performed under the related party deals; (c) misrepresenting certain related parties as independent; and (d) overstating the amount of non-party related revenue Ginkgo generated.

Current Ginkgo shareholders who hold the company via the Soaring Eagle SPAC, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ginkgo-bioworks-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:
Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.
Grabar Law Office
One Liberty Place
1650 Market Street, Suite 3600
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tel: 267-507-6085
Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158701

You just read:

Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SRNG)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more