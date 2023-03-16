Erin Van Zeeland honored as a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association

Schneider continues to demonstrate commitments to increasing opportunities for women in the industry

Schneider National Inc. SNDR, a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is proud to share the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) has selected Schneider Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Group Senior Vice President and General Manager of Logistics, Erin Van Zeeland, as a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation in 2023.

Each year, WIT recognizes the top performers in the industry who not only have had significant career accomplishments in the last year but go the extra mile to support other women and help to improve gender diversity – at their own companies and industry-wide.

Over the course of her career, Erin has played a prominent role in developing and bringing to market technological advancements for Schneider and all its customers. Erin leads Schneider's fastest growing business segment, Logistics, which has become a nearly $2 billion service offering. In 2022, Erin was named COO, with responsibility for the company's sales and marketing strategy. She is also a co-leader of the Schneider Women's Network, an organization focused on attracting, developing and retaining the best talent and ensuring that no barriers stand in the way of women achieving success at the company.

"I am honored to be recognized as a part of this impressive group of women and have the opportunity to show what success in this industry can look like," said Van Zeeland. "I'm even more proud to be a part of an organization where I am able to work with so many talented people that wholeheartedly care about making a difference in the lives of people everywhere. I could not be more appreciative in joining other influential leaders that get to mentor and lead the next generation of women change-makers."

Erin began her career at Schneider in 1993 as a service team leader and has since held several roles across the company in Logistics, asset-based divisions and leadership focused on customer growth and business transformation.

"Erin's vision and leadership have been a catalyst for growth at Schneider and her ability to take on challenging multi-year programs focused on business transformation and change management is inspiring to not only those at Schneider, but for the entire industry," said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. "Alongside her day-to-day responsibilities, she's played an influential role in developing impactful mentorship opportunities and supporting women focused programs. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Erin."

Erin consistently embodies WIT's mission to showcase strong role models in the industry and encourage the employment of women in trucking and promote their accomplishments. Women make up more than 12% of Schneider drivers and 40% of leadership roles across the organization. The company supports associates through a leadership mentor program, of which 38% of participants are women.

To learn more about how Schneider supports women focused opportunities, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility/diversity-equity-inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314006040/en/