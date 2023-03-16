Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to improve rail capacity in British Columbia
SURREY, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai, the Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, and the CEO of Global Agriculture Trans-Loading Inc., Johnny Sangha, will make a funding announcement to strengthen our supply chain in Surrey, British Columbia.
They will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
|
Date:
|
Friday, March 17, 2023
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. (PST)
|
Location:
|
Global Agriculture Trans-Loading Inc.
|
|
11678 130 Street
|
|
Surrey, BC
|
|
V3R 2Y3
SOURCE Transport Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c7317.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.