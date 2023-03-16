Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,166 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to improve rail capacity in British Columbia

SURREY, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai, the Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, and the CEO of Global Agriculture Trans-Loading Inc., Johnny Sangha, will make a funding announcement to strengthen our supply chain in Surrey, British Columbia.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date:             

Friday, March 17, 2023

Time:             

9:00 a.m. (PST)

Location:      

Global Agriculture Trans-Loading Inc.

11678 130 Street

Surrey, BC

V3R 2Y3

 

SOURCE Transport Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c7317.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to improve rail capacity in British Columbia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more