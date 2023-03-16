Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to improve rail capacity in British Columbia

SURREY, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Randeep Sarai, the Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, Sukh Dhaliwal, and the CEO of Global Agriculture Trans-Loading Inc., Johnny Sangha, will make a funding announcement to strengthen our supply chain in Surrey, British Columbia.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. (PST) Location: Global Agriculture Trans-Loading Inc.

11678 130 Street

Surrey, BC

V3R 2Y3

SOURCE Transport Canada