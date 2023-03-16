Parliamentary Secretary Lalonde concludes successful visit to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, today wrapped up a two-day trip to Vancouver, British Columbia, to meet with various immigration stakeholders.

The Parliamentary Secretary started her trip on Tuesday with a roundtable with international students, alums, and international student advisors of Langara College to hear about their experience studying in Canada.

Tuesday afternoon, the Parliamentary Secretary also met with Professor Antje Ellermann and graduate students of the University of British Columbia Centre for Migration Studies to hear academic perspectives on the current challenges and potential opportunities for Canada's immigration and asylum system.

On Wednesday morning, the Parliamentary Secretary hosted a regional dialogue session on An immigration system for Canada's future with key stakeholders. The session provided an opportunity for participants and the Parliamentary Secretary to exchange ideas and discuss how Canada's immigration policies and programs can better support the needs of communities across Canada.

The Parliamentary Secretary concluded her visit on Wednesday afternoon at the YWCA of Metro Vancouver where she announced they would receive up to $1.1 million over two years under the Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot. The funding will support the Tech Connect program for newcomer women, which helps connect racialized newcomer women who have information technology backgrounds find jobs in the Greater Vancouver Area.

