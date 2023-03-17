Catechin Market to Reach $21.09 million by 2030, CAGR Value 3.8% | Size, Growth, Segmentation and Top Companies

Lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of catechin products is a significant factor that is expected to limit market growth to some extent.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Catechin Market generated $14.82 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21.09 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6955

Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the global catechin market. However, lack of consumer awareness and high capital cost for extraction process restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for functional food & beverages and widening application scope create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀:

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.

Biosynth Carbosynth

Botaniex Inc.

Cayman Chemical Company

Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd

Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd

Indena

INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc.

Infré SA, and Taiyo International.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝟮𝟱𝟵 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/aa27210f55b27424dc3d4cd34f0d6706

The catechin market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and region. On the basis of source, it is categorized into tea, fruits, and others. According to type, the catechin market is fragmented into Epigallocatechin (EGC), Epigallocatechin-3- Gallate (EGCG), and others. As per application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Region-wise, the catechin market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Rise in disposable income and surge in demand for dietary supplements are expected to be the primary drivers of market growth in these regions. Catechin applications in food and beverages, as well as pharmaceuticals, are major contributors to the catechin market.

Reason to Buy:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Catechin Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Catechin Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6955

The demand for potential protein substitutes for traditional protein sources has increased as the number of cases of protein malnutrition has surged. As a result of this requirement, catechin extraction from sustainable protein sources arose. Protein deficiency can result in health issues such as diabetes and cancer. Catechin consumption may reduce the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases. These factors boost catechin product sales, which are expected to aid the global catechin market growth.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Crustaceans Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crustaceans-market-A11170

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medium-chain-triglycerides-market-A31376

Food Starch Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-starch-market-A06030

Blackstrap Molasses Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blackstrap-molasses-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.