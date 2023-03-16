Iowa 57 west of Aplington temporarily closed starting Monday, March 20

Posted on: March 16, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – March 16, 2023 – If you are driving on Iowa 57 west of Aplington in the coming weeks you may notice some construction work taking place on the bridge over Gran Creek, 0.5 miles east of Butler County Road T-19.

Beginning on Monday, March 20 until Friday, May 12, weather permitting, construction crews will start the process of removing the bridge and constructing a Culvert. Motorists on Iowa 57 will be safely detoured around the work zone by traveling south on Butler County Road T-59 for five miles to Butler County Road D-17, east on Butler County Road D-17 for eight miles to Iowa 14, then north on Iowa 14 before turning back onto Iowa 57.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Ken Howe, Iowa DOT Mason City construction office, at 641-422-1684 or kenneth.howe@iowadot.us