Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4500 Block of Central Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the 4500 block of Central Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:24 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female stabbing victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Charna Holston, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).