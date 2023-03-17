SwabTek®, NASRO, NDASA & LEAD’s ‘Guardian Coalition’ Becomes Official Partner of ‘National Fentanyl Awareness Day’
New Coalition joins DEA, Google, Meta, Public Health & NPO Leaders Raising Fentanyl Epidemic Awareness on May 9, 2023
SwabTek’s corporate mission has always been to ensure the safety and well being of our communities.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwabTek® is announcing that the company has now become an official corporate partner of the United States’ “National Fentanyl Awareness Day” (NFAD) campaign, held this year on May 9, 2023.
— B.Matthew Hornor, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman
Founded by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and parents that have lost loved ones due to opioid overdoses, NFAD is an initiative to raise public awareness about the death and suffering caused by Illicitly Manufactured Fentanyl (IMF) in the nation’s street drug supply. Over 400 organizations participated in the inaugural NFAD in 2022. The DEA stated, of NFAD: “National Fentanyl Awareness Day is an effort to educate individuals around the dangerous threat that fentanyl poses to the safety, health, and national security of the American people…”
Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin; and the Center for Disease Control estimates it is responsible for more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the past year.
NFAD organizers believe educating the public about the opioid crisis is the first step to ending the tragic outcomes it produces. To support these efforts, NFAD participants are provided a downloadable NFAD Tool Kit, and Social Media outreach sample posts, scripts, and links, using the hashtags #NationalFentanylAwarenessDay and #JustSayKNOW to educate followers about the facts and critical issues about the dangerous drug.
SwabTek has recently joined forces with the National Association of School Resource Officers, the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association, and Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence to form the “Guardian Coalition.” The members of the Guardian Coalition have pooled resources and tools to develop a holistic, education-focused approach to drug prevention and protecting youth from fentanyl. SwabTek and the Guardian Coalition are proud to be official partners of NFAD, and stand firmly behind NFAD’s core objectives which, like the Coalition’s own programming, prioritize the importance of education and training.
“SwabTek’s corporate mission has always been to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities,” stated B. Matthew Hornor, SwabTek Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “We are proud to be an active, acknowledged partner of ‘Fentanyl Awareness Day’. Our company and ‘Guardian Coalition’ partners will be doing our part to raise public awareness about this urgent problem, as people are dying at alarming rates due to fentanyl overdoses. We will continue to provide parents, educators, and other community leaders with tools and training to help them better protect our kids from accidental poisoning and overdoses.”
SwabTek and the Guardian Coalition will continue to provide resources, fentanyl detection tools, and training around NFAD, as well as present a free, global webinar on May 9th. The subject of the webinar will be to educate and train community leaders on the active roles they can take in preventing youth Fentanyl overdoses.
SwabTek joins an esteemed list of other NFDA partners, including the DEA, the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse, and dozens of national and regional governmental organizations. Other corporate sponsors include groups such as Meta (parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram), YouTube, Twitter, Google, and the Ad Council. The list of partners also includes community health organizations such as the New York City Communities for Health, Sallisaw Now Coalition, Texas A&M Opioid Task Force, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, and Contra Costa County MEDS Coalition, renowned research organizations including The Schreiber Research Group, Addiction Policy Forum, Scripps’s Mercy Hospitals, and Marshall Medical Center, and nonprofit organizations such as “Song for Charlie”, “Shatterproof”, “Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse”, “High School Students for Harm Reduction,” and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
For further information regarding the Coalition, please check: www.GuardianCoalition.com; call: 1-775-277-7977; or email: coalition@swabtek.com.
SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer, producing the world's only dry reagent narcotics field tests set on paper. SwabTek’s innovative technology replaces traditional field tests’ hazardous liquid chemicals and glass bottles - thereby ensuring user and community safety.
SwabTek’s products are available to institutions and enforcement agencies for purchase from company representatives and online. To receive a quote or learn more about the product line: www.swabtek.com/pages/quote, call: (775) 277-7977 or Email: Sales@SwabTek.com. SwabTek also manufactures at-home, personal test kits, also available online or in retail stores under its “Verifique” brand: “www.verifique.net. For more information or view videos of product demonstrations, visit: www.swabtek.com/pages/resources.
