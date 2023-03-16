Pharmacy Benefits Manager Veteran Joins Department as Director of PBM Compliance

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) proudly announces that Robert Judson “Jud” Jones has joined the Department as TDCI’s Director of Pharmacy Benefits Manager (“PBM”) Compliance.

A licensed clinical pharmacist and former TennCare provider educator, Jones has served Tennessee as a community pharmacist and pharmaceutical educator for over 20 years. During his career, he was directly involved with PBMs and built valuable relationships within the pharmacy provider community. In 2020, he was recognized for his work by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association with the Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year Award.

With the passage of Public Chapter 1070 in 2022 by the Tennessee General Assembly, pharmacy providers may now appeal their reimbursement from PBMs for drugs and devices to the Department. Additionally, Tennessee pharmacy providers may now file formal complaints about PBMs. In this role, Jones will work oversee the appeal and complaint process in accordance with state statute.

“The opportunity to utilize my knowledge and skills to create meaningful strategies aimed at upholding and honoring the laws of our state is exciting,” Jones said. “My past experiences position me well to learn, collaborate, and lead at an optimal time in my professional career and in a critical time of need in our state. As someone with both community and PBM experience, I possess a working knowledge of the complex needs of both environments.”

Said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston: “I commend Governor Bill Lee and the members of the Tennessee General Assembly for their work to create this new, innovative position that is needed to uphold accountability of entities impacting the healthcare of Tennesseans. I believe Jud’s experience, practical knowledge, respect with PBMs, and his commitment to serving Tennessee make him the perfect fit for this exciting new role.”

