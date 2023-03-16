Five Times the Distance: World's First Cable for Hanging Applications Suitable for SEW-EURODRIVE
igus chainflex CFSPECIAL.192 hybrid cable for hanging travels of up to 50 metersSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the leader in motion plastics and moving cable management systems, has introduced a new hybrid cable for SEW EURODRIVE's MOVILINK® DDI technology. A unique aramid support element gives the CFSPECIAL.192 500% more tensile strength than a standard MOVILINK DDI cable, enabling five times the distance in vertical hanging applications.
Machines have to work reliably around the clock in such areas as material handling. Warehouses are getting bigger, and increasing mast heights mean high demands on the cables. To ensure trouble-free operation even in demanding hanging applications igus has developed the CFSPECIAL.192 hybrid cable. It is the only cable on the market specifically for hanging applications in e-chains, suitable for SEW-EURODRIVE's MOVILINK DDI. A high-tensile aramid support element in the cable jacket allows for the use of mast heights five times that of standard cables.
With 1,354 cable types for data, bus and hybrid systems, control systems, and drives, igus offers an extensive range of cables for moving applications in a wide variety of industries. igus has developed the chainflex® CFSPECIAL cable series for application areas with special requirements. The CFSPECIAL.192 is new to the product range. It is the first chainflex hybrid cable for hanging applications, suitable for SEW-EURODRIVE's MOVILINK DDI drive technology.
"Hybrid technology is becoming increasingly popular, so demand for new single-cable solutions is also growing," says Rainer Rössel, Head of Business Unit chainflex Cables at igus. "Especially in the material handling field, many companies use SEW-EURODRIVE's MOVILINK DDI digital motor interface, for which we already offer various cables. Hanging applications, however, such as stacker cranes, whose masts can be very high, place special demands on cables. The CFSPECIAL.192 is our newly developed cable solution for reach heights up to 164 feet."
More than 4,200 newtons of tensile force
"The challenge with hanging applications is that you need a cable that is suitable for chains and can absorb enough tensile force that it does not break even over great distances and stroke heights," explains Christian Strauch, Industry Manager of Material Handling at igus.
According to the standard, the cable has to bear its own weight – 15 newtons per square millimeter of the main core. The cross-section can be enlarged, but that does not automatically mean more cable length because the coefficient of friction also increases.
"To solve this problem, we have incorporated a high-tensile aramid braid into the CFSPECIAL.192's PUR outer jacket. Tests in our in-house laboratory show that the tensile strength is 500% higher than that of a standard cable for MOVILINK DDI," says Rössel. "Our new cable achieves a tensile force of over 4,200 newtons, making it ideal for vertical applications, such as storage and retrieval units."
Lower costs and guaranteed longer service life
The new igus hybrid cable reduces costs by eliminating the need for a second cable and time-consuming cable installation in the energy chain. At the same time, the single-cable solution requires less installation space and reduces the weight the system must bear. In addition to lower costs, users benefit from the much longer cable service life in hanging applications. All igus cables are subjected to numerous tests to calculate each cable's service life, and the online tool makes it very easy.
"That is why we are the only supplier in the world to offer a 36-month guarantee on all our chainflex cables," says Rössel. "This way, users benefit from a durable solution that ensures reliable, trouble-free operation even at great heights and over long distances."
Learn more about igus chainflex PUR-hybrid cable for hanging applications CFSPECIAL.192 here: https://www.igus.com/info/n22-cfspecial
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
