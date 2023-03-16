Submit Release
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Statement on 'Sunshine Week'

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today issued the following statement in recognition of 'Sunshine Week,' which highlights the importance of access to public information and transparent, open government.

"Civic engagement is facilitated by access to information about how our government works. I'm proud that the Rhode Island Department of State offers many resources to promote open government and help constituents participate in the legislative process. Our Open Government Center includes interactive data tools, government spending and budget information, and records of laws and regulations. I look forward to continuing to expand these transparency tools and helping Rhode Islanders connect to their government," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore.

The Rhode Island Department of State's Open Government Center can be accessed online at https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/open-government-center.

