Physiotherapy Equipment Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 38,134.8 Million by 2033, Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases, and Long-term Disabilities due to Population Growth is Increasing the demand for Healthcare Providers. FMI records a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Physiotherapy Equipment Market is expected to increase from US$ 20,367.16 Million in 2023 to US$ 38,134.8 Million by 2033.



One of the Primary Forces driving the Physiotherapy Industry Growth is the Increase in Healthcare Providers

The rise in rehabilitation centers, road accidents, and injuries are predicted to increase the demand for physiotherapy devices. Poor eating habits and a hectic lifestyle, which cause pain in the ligaments, nerves, muscles, back, and neck, and increasing prevalence of stroke and Parkinson's disease, are predicted to drive the market. Because of the additional benefits of physical therapy, physicians have been prescribing this therapy to patients, resulting in a rise in demand for physical therapy equipment.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12409

Physiotherapy, often known as physical therapy, is a type of treatment intended to improve and restore proper body function. It employs a wide range of technology and approaches to assist individuals in maintaining their health and recovering significantly from medical concerns. These therapies are usually more extensive and are administered in outpatient clinics. Inpatient rehabilitation treatments, on the other hand, are frequently reserved for patients who are being monitored following surgery.

An aging population and an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal illnesses are expected to drive market expansion not just in developed nations but also in emerging economies such as India and China. The frequency of dementia and neurodegenerative diseases is expected to rise dramatically by 25% to 30%, according to the WHO's National Institute on Aging.

Dementia progressively impairs one's thinking and speech-motor abilities. Most of these patients might eventually require ongoing care, monitoring, and support, which physiotherapy equipment can help to reduce.

Key Points from the Physiotherapy Equipment Market

The world's rapidly aging population and the resulting growth in the global prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the physiotherapy equipment market.

The market size is anticipated to be US$ 20,367.1639 Million in 2023.

The physiotherapy equipment market is expected to secure a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the physiotherapy equipment market.

Ask An Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12409

Key Developments in the Physiotherapy Equipment Market

August 2022 - The Assam Down Town University (AdtU) opened new physiotherapy labs, including a Gait Lab, an Electromyography studies lab, and a Pulmonary function test lab with spirometers.

July 2022 - Indutrade struck an agreement to acquire all the shares of the Swedish company Primed Fysio och Rehab AB. Primed is a Swedish company that sells professional physiotherapy equipment.

February 2022 - Colfax Corp announced the renewal of its collaboration with the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS), allowing the firm to endorse and recommend its products to certified athletic trainers.

January 2022 - BTL Industries bought Schepp MedTech. This acquisition was made to add robots to BTL's already extensive physiotherapy product offering.

January 2022 - Zynex, Inc. announced the release of post-operative and OA (Osteoarthritis) knee braces. Knee braces can reduce wear and tear on the problematic joint, allowing inflammation to settle and pain/degeneration of the damaged knee joint to be reduced, and so delaying or minimizing the need for surgery.





Key Companies in the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

BTL

EMS Physio Ltd.

Dynatronics Corporation

RICHMAR

Performance Health

Storz Medical AG

Zimmer Medizin System GmbH

ITO Co., Ltd.

Enraf-Nonius B.V.

Whitehall Manufacturing

DJO Global

EMS Physio

Zynex Medical Inc.

Patterson Medical

Use promo code >> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Segmentation

Product:

Laser Therapy Equipment

Continuous Passive Motion Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Neural Stimulator (TENS)

Interferential Stimulator (IFT)

Electrical Muscle Stimulator (EMS)

High Voltage Pulsed Galvanic Stimulator (HVPGS)

Ultrasound Therapy Equipment

Traction Equipment

Diathermy Equipment

Exercise Equipment

Equipment Type:

Cryotherapy

Hydrotherapy

Electrotherapy

Continuous Passive Motion Units

Multi-exercise Therapy Unit

Heat Therapy

Ultrasound Physiotherapy

Other Therapy Types

Application:

Neurological

Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

Others

End User:

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

Homecare Settings





Get Full Access@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Physiotherapy Equipment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12409

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Size: The brain tumor drugs market is estimated to record a 9.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to reach US$ 2.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth US$ 6.30 billion in 2033.

Antibody Purification Service Market Share: Antibody purification is a critical step in the production of therapeutic antibodies, and its importance is reflected in the anticipated value pool of US$ 1 billion by the end of 2023 and a projected global demand of US$ 3 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 11%

Bispecific Antibody Market Demand: The global biospecific antibody market is slated to reach a market value of US$ 500 million by the end of 2023, and eventually to US$ 1 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 7.2%.

Discrete Analyzers Market Growth: The global discrete analyzers market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.5 Billion in the year 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 2.6 Billion by the year 2033.

Actinomycosis Market Opportunity: The actinomycosis market is anticipated to expand as society develops and looks for novel treatments for this ailment. In fact, it is expected that by 2033, global demand would be worth US$ 90 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com